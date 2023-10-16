As the world mourns the death of Three's Company star Suzanne Somers, her son, Bruce, is joining the chorus of people paying tribute to her life and legacy.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of his mom adorably kissing his cheek, Bruce wrote of the late actress, "She soared higher than most can dream. She protected those who didn't have a voice. She asked the questions most didn't know to ask. She shared her challenges and brought light to solutions."

Suzanne died on Sunday after a battle with breast cancer. The news was confirmed by her publicist and longtime friend in a statement to ET.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," R. Couri Hay said. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

Honoring his mother's impact on others and himself, Bruce continued, "To so many she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears. She wasn’t fearless, but she faced them so we could learn. She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that."

Sharing the wisdom Suzanne imparted to him, Bruce wrote, "Growing up, it was us against the world. And then she took the world by storm. It's always too soon, no matter how prepared we may be. But she will live through me as she taught me to be kind, to be present, to love and be loved, to care, to express, and to always speak from the heart… because THAT is the voice of God. Mom, you left me with all the tools, though I'll still need your guiding spirit around me. I feel you and know you are there."

Bruce went on to say, "I will miss your sweet hand and caring eyes that would look deep into my soul for verification that everything was okay. Thank you for being the best mother any son could ever dream of. I miss you already. Call me greedy, but 57 years wasn’t enough. And yet, I received more love than I could ever imagine."

Paying tribute to his mother on what would have been her 77th birthday, Bruce continued, "I love you so dearly. Happy Birthday on what would have been your 77th birthday. Please gorge on all the birthday cake you want while you make all the other angels sing, dance, laugh and cry."

Bruce concluded his heartfelt message by noting, "Today, Heaven is lucky."

In July, Suzanne exclusively told ET that her breast cancer had returned. The actress was public about her health issues throughout her life. In her thirties, Somers battled skin cancer, before fighting breast cancer in her fifties after being diagnosed in 2000.

Suzanne began her acting career in the '70s. In 1977, she landed her breakout role as Chrissy Snow on Three's Company. Somers appeared on the ABC sitcom, which also starred John Ritter until 1981, when she left, following a dispute with the network.

The actress made her return to network TV in 1991 on Step by Step, where she played Carol Foster Lambert, alongside Patrick Duffy. Suzanne appeared on the show until 1998.

Her other acting credits include She's the Sheriff, Hollywood Wives, Serial Mom and American Graffiti.

