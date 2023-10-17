Honoring the life and legacy of an icon. Suzanne Somers' family is celebrating the late actress' 77th birthday two days after her death.

The actress' husband, Alan Hamel, and son, Bruce Somers paid tribute to the actress on Tuesday by lighting the candles on the cake originally intended for her to enjoy on her special day.

"Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne," the family wrote in the post, shared to Suzanne's Instagram Tuesday evening. "So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives."

"We have set up a Tribute Book at SuzanneSomers.com," the post continued. "We would greatly appreciate it if you would add your comments. It helps for us to hear how her legacy of love lives on in all of you."

In the video, Alan, Bruce, and other friends and family members -- including Suzanne's grandchildren -- stand around the heart-shaped cake and sing "Happy Birthday" to her memory."

"We love you!" Alan and the family declare after finishing the song and applauding Suzanne's life.

Somers' death was confirmed to ET over the weekend in a statement from her publicist. The actress died at 5 a.m., one day before her 77th birthday, "surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

On Monday, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Somers' husband and son, who touched on her lasting impact.

"I think yesterday we were in a bubble, and it was it was special to all be together," Bruce shared. "Today, the overwhelming outpouring of love from everyone is heartfelt, but it's a whole additional wave of emotion as well."

He continued, "Yesterday, she was just mom, and today she's back to being Suzanne Somers in everyone's eyes. And I appreciate that,. And I appreciate everything that she's done. She has touched so many people."

Hamel admitted that he knew this moment would come, but he never expected that he would be the one that would have to live without his other half.

"We thought it would be me [first] because I'm 10 years older than Suzanne. And then I thought, 'What a conundrum! If it's me first, then she's alone. I don't want her to be alone,'" he said. "Over the past 42 years we have not spent even one hour apart. And my son, Bruce, refers to it as 'functionally co-dependent,' which I guess it was."

"From my point of view, they were inseparable," Bruce chimed in. "Alan is very private, doesn't want to be a public person. My mother loved being in the public, and so he protected her."

In the statement confirming Suzanne's death Hay explained that the actress "survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years" before her death.

"She had cancer every decade from her twenties. I know that because I was with her," Alan said, detailing the different forms of cancer that Suzanne had battled and overcome throughout her life. "She fought and fought and fought, and used every possible kind of healthcare... whatever was right. And it looked like she was going to make it. And then it just overwhelmed her."

However, the family was by her side when she died, and Alan recalled her final hours.

"I was with her in bed at 5 o'clock in the morning, and so it was peaceful," Alan shared. "And I was glad that our whole family could come and see her. It was a beautiful experience."

