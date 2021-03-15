Julia Michaels says her boyfriend, JP Saxe, is one of the best songwriters she's ever worked with. ET's Kevin Frazier talked to Michaels at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards Sunday where she opened up about writing more songs with Saxe.

"It's fun. He's one of the best writers I've ever worked with," Michaels gushed. "So, I get to just literally live in a house with one of my favorite writers."

The If the World Was Ending singer said she and Saxe wrote the GRAMMY-nominated track the first day they met.

"The first day we met, we wrote If the World Was Ending. And we wrote it entirely about something different. There was no pandemic when we met," Michaels revealed. "We were writing about earthquakes in L.A., and then a few months later all of this is happening. It really took on a whole new meaning."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Saxe is just as giddy about making music with Michaels. He called her his "favorite teammate ever" while talking to ET on the red carpet ahead of last night's award show.

"I've never known how to really feel a win unless it gets to be part of a time," Saxe said. "And me and Julia's my favorite team I've ever been on."

Saxe went on to call their hit song the second best thing to happen to him that day after meeting Michaels.

