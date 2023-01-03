On Tuesday's season premiere of Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr., the host makes a surprising connection between two Hollywood A-listers.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, after walking Julia Roberts and Edward Norton through their respective family trees, he reveals that the two of them actually share a distant cousin!

"You and Ed share a long, identical stretch of DNA on your ninth chromosomes," Gates tells Roberts. "This means that you inherited this shared DNA from a distant ancestor, somewhere in the thick of this family tree."

Shocked, Roberts, muses that she's met Norton, but never worked with him. Could a possible family collaboration be in the works now? Watch the full clip above.

Norton also found out another incredible family connection on the episode, that the iconic native navigator Pocahontas was actually his 12th great-grandmother!

"It just makes you realize what a small piece of the whole human story that you are," Norton muses in another preview clip.

Through a direct paper trail leading to Pocahontas and John Rolfes’ 1614 marriage certificate, @EdwardNorton learns that his family lore appears to be true. His 12th great-grandmother is Pocohantas!



Tune in TOMORROW night on @PBS at 8/7c for the Finding Your Roots premiere!! pic.twitter.com/54sTTt2YKY — Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) January 2, 2023

Finding Your Roots airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on PBS.

