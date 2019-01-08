Fresh off co-hosting the Golden Globes, Andy Samberg's next mission is much more personal.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star appears on the season premiere of PBS' Finding Your Roots, a genealogy show dedicated to unearthing celebrities' ancestral stories, and he's hopeful host Henry Louis Gates Jr. and his team can help his mother, Marjorie Samberg, find her birth parents.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, Samberg details why it's important for him to help his mom go on this journey. His mom, who was adopted at birth, had previously tried to find her biological parents multiple times, once even hiring a private investigator, only to come up empty.

"It's something I really wished for my mother 'cause I know that it would be something to give her peace about it, just to know," Samberg says in the clip.

The Saturday Night Live alum, who is Jewish American, recalled the conversation he shared with his mom when it came to deciding whether or not they would go through with Finding Your Roots.

"My mother is basically the kindest person I've ever known and many people would corroborate that," he sweetly says of his mom, who is an elementary school teacher. "When I was asked to do this, the first call that I made was to my mom and I said, 'I know that you've always been curious. There's a chance they could figure this out. I don't usually do stuff like this because I generally don't like putting too much personal stuff out there. And so I would absolutely not even consider it a little bit unless it's something you want to do.'"

"She said, 'Let me think about it,' and then she called me back quickly after and said, 'I think we should go for it,'" Samberg continues, adding that finding out the truth about who her biological parents were is incredibly important to his mother. "She's very, very hopeful to find out. She's been wanting to know for, you know, 60-plus years." Will they find Marjorie's birth parents?

Other celebrities appearing this season on Finding Your Roots include Marisa Tomei, Felicity Huffman, Laura Linney, Chloe Sevigny, Kal Penn, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, Seth Meyers, Michael Strahan and Sarah Silverman.

Finding Your Roots premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on PBS.

