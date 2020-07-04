Julia Roberts and her husband, Daniel Moder, are celebrating 18 years of marriage. The Pretty Woman star shared a rare photo of herself and the cinematographer on her Instagram on Saturday to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

In the pic, the actress gives her shaggy-haired hubby a kiss on the cheek.

"✨18 years✨ #heckyes," Roberts captioned her sweet snap. Friends and fans couldn't help but congratulate the couple on their milestone.

Roberts and Moder met while shooting the film The Mexican in 2000. The two wed in 2002 and have three children together -- 15-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 13-year-old Henry.

Earlier this year, in January, the love birds stepped out to attend the 2020 CORE Gala at Hollywood's Wiltern Theater.

The couple posed for a pic at the charity event with a grinning Roberts sweetly clutching Moder's arm.

In 2018, Roberts opened up about how her husband completely changed her life.

"I think that first kind of real… 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny," Roberts told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast. "Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company."

