Well, this is one way to celebrate a wedding anniversary!

To commemorate two years of marriage, Julianne Hough appeared on husband Brooks Laich's How Men Think podcast, where the two opened up about their sex life.

In the episode, titled "Intimate Knowledge With Julianne Hough," the former Dancing With the Stars judge joined Laich and co-host Gavin DeGraw for a candid conversation about intimacy. "I think it's one of the most sacred things that you can have between a partnership," Hough said. "I think it's what separates friendship and lovers."

Laich chimed in, explaining that his wife is pretty much the best when it comes to making him feel loved.

"You are exceptional at coming in the house and coming and giving me a great big kiss and we connect right away," he shared.

Despite having what seems like a picture-perfect marriage, Hough and Laich, like most couples, can sense when things might be "off."

"My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we've been curious about like, 'Hey, something doesn't feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let's look into something,'" Hough confessed, revealing that she recently discovered an online sex therapist that helped them discover their "erotic blueprint."

"By almost learning each other's language... it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately," explained Hough, adding that intimacy is, for her, just wanting to be seen. "We go to dinner a lot of the time and dinner for Brooks is great because he's getting fed, he's got me there, whatever it might be...Dinner to me means I want eye contact and I would really appreciate you maybe touching my hand at some point."

Laich admitted that food (whether homecooked or delivered via Postmates) is indeed one way to his heart, but that he also loves when Hough wears something special to bed, for his eyes only.

"When you put lingerie on, I am f**king fired up," he exclaimed. "I love it."

Hough and Laich revealed later in the episode that in order to keep the focus on each other at home, they've established a "no cell phone zone" in the bedroom.

"Sometimes if you come to bed and then I'm waiting in bed and you're like, 'OK, one second' and you're like sending an email or you're checking an Instagram or something and then sometimes you've said, 'OK, I'm done,' and you plug in your phone and then you roll over to me... I'm like, 'OK, well, I just waited for my wife. I'm second in line to her phone or what she's sending?'" Laich explained. "I really take that deeply, like, that's deep cut for me. We've worked on that and I've voiced that. Nobody's perfect."

Hough, 30, and Laich, 36, tied the knot on July 8, 2017 in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends. In addition to their latest podcast discussion, the two also took to social media on Monday to share pics and videos from their special day.

"Wish we could relive our wedding weekend over and over and over again. Thank you @brookslaich for 2 years of pure magic, laughter, silliness, LOVE, and countless adventures!" Hough gushed. "I wake up every day feeling so lucky for your love. I can't wait to take on the rest of life with you, and if it's anything like these past 2 years then I know it will be filled with joy, intimacy and deep connection. I love you. ❤️"

"Enjoying this anniversary sunset with my lovely wife @juleshough!" Laich added in his own post. "Grateful for our 2 years together as husband and wife, appreciating the beauty of the Virunga Mountains, and still in awe of it's gorillas that we spent time with today."

Hear more on the lovebirds in the video below.

