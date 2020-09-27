Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich aren't done trying to repair their relationship. While the pair have separated, it seems they aren't ready or willing to call it quits just yet.

"Julianne and Brooks both want to try to make things work," a source tells ET. "Friends closest to them see this time as very positive."

Amid rumors and speculation that they've been trying to rekindle their romance, the source said the couple is "hoping for a full reconciliation."

Hough and Laich have remained friendly since their May split, which was announced shortly after the pair decided to quarantine separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former Dancing With the Stars judge stayed home in Los Angeles, while Laich traveled to their place in Idaho.

"They missed being together and they both realized they’d taken each other for granted," the source says, adding that they are "both working on being open and respectful of each other."

The pair was last seen in public together in August, dining at an Italian restaurant and grabbing coffee after. The two also seem to have spent this weekend together at a lake house, based on photos they each shared to their Instagram stories.

The source tells ET that the pair originally "remained in contact, with the idea of staying friends."

However, they "soon realized, after recently spending time together, and their heart to heart talks, that they both seem to want to make it work," the source adds.

As for their split, the source says, "Right now one of their main challenges is that Brooks seems very ready to start a family and Julianne just isn’t quite there yet."

Reconciliation rumors began back in July, when Hough invited Laich to a pool party in celebration of her 32nd birthday. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Laich in a video Hough's BFF, Nina Dobrev, posted to her Instagram Stories at the time.

For more on the pair, watch below.

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

