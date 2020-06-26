Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are still processing their breakup in May after three years of marriage, a source tells ET.

The 31-year-old dancer and the 37-year-old former hockey player called it quits following their decision to quarantine separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the two being amicable -- their joint statement announcing their split said they continue to "have an abundance of love and respect for one another" and Laich has recently been spotted with Hough's brother, Derek Hough -- our source says it's still been "difficult."

"Julianne and Brooks truly were best friends, loved each other, and planned to spend their lives together despite their final decision to call it quits," the source says. "This split has been difficult on both of them and right now they are doing everything they can to get back to some semblance of normal life without one another."

The source says Laich in particular isn't ready to be in another relationship. According to the source, Laich wanted to have kids with Hough before their split, though she wasn't ready.

"In the last two years, those closest to Julianne and Brooks watched as they grew apart," the source says. "Julianne seemed to be going through a period of self-discovery and change which isn't what Brooks had planned for. He loved the life they had and wanted nothing more than to build a family together but Julianne wasn't ready."

"[Brooks] isn’t ready to date yet and is just trying to get used to his life as a single guy," the source continues.

Back in April, Hough did talk about doing some major self-reflection as she quarantined alone during an Instagram Live session with Oprah Magazine's digital director, Arianna Davis.

"I feel alone... I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this, who do I want to step into?" she asked. "Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?"

"I think in my 30s, I've always been around people, and I'm always trying to create and do a lot of things... but this is new, it's a little different," she continued.

Meanwhile, Laich has made no secret that he wants children in his future. Earlier this month, he said he hopes to be a father one day on his podcast, How Men Think, when discussing systemic racism.

"I'm on a journey to really learn more," he said. "Like, truthfully. It's important to me. I hope to be a father one day," he said. "And I hope to have the world be a better place for them, for kids, one day."

Over the weekend, Laich was spotted in Los Angeles without his wedding ring. Still, he remains on good terms with Hough's family. He celebrated part of his birthday on Tuesday working out with 35-year-old Derek as well as Derek's girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

