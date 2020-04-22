Julianne Hough is opening up about her decision to quarantine separately from her husband, Brooks Laich.

The dancer joined Oprah Magazine's digital director Arianna Davis for an Instagram Live on Wednesday, where she revealed she feels alone but not "lonely" while she and her husband spend time apart.

"I don't feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there's a big difference," Hough said. "I feel alone... I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this, who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?"

"I think in my 30s, I've always been around people, and I'm always trying to create and do a lot of things... but this is new, it's a little different," she shared.

ET learned last week that Hough, 31, and Laich, 36, were quarantining separately, with her Los Angeles and him in Idaho. He opened up about why he decided to self-isolate at his Idaho home on his podcast, How Men Think, on Tuesday, explaining that there was a lot of work to be done and that he never spends enough time there.

"My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now," Hough said on Wednesday. "I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life."

The former Dancing With the Stars judge has been spending her time journaling and focusing on wellness with her Kinrgy exercises. She was also recently spotted getting some air on a walk with actor Ben Barnes.

A source told ET that Hough and her husband were taking this time to work on their marriage -- after rumors sparked earlier this year they were experiencing relationship troubles.

"They talk often but this is a very hard time," The source said of the pair, who married in 2017. "They've been working on their marriage and being apart is not easy."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brooks Laich Explains Why He's Quarantining in Idaho Without Wife Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough Posts About the 'Stagnant Energy' She's Personally Feeling Amid Time Apart From Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough Seen With Ben Barnes While Husband Quarantines in Idaho

Inside Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich's Decision to Quarantine Separately This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery