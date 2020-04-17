Julianne Hough is spending time with actor Ben Barnes. The 31-year-old dancer was photographed in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, taking a walk with the 38-year-old actor.

The pair kept things casual and sported sunglasses for their outing, with Hough wearing black leggings along with a matching shirt and socks, while Barnes opted for gray basketball shorts and a black T-shirt.

Hough tied the knot with former NHL player Brooks Laich in 2017, but a source previously told ET that the couple is not quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Hough is spending her time in L.A., Laich is in Idaho.

According to the source, Hough and Laich aren't self-isolating together because they prefer different scenery.

"Julianne is an L.A. girl and wanted to be home during the quarantine, and Brooks loves Idaho and wanted to be out in the country," the source explained.

"They talk often but this is a very hard time," the source added of the couple, who tied the knot near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2017. "They've been working on their marriage and being apart is not easy."

Rumors that their marriage was on the rocks sparked in early 2020. Laich said that he wanted to release "old identities" in the new year, adding that he felt "a new stage of life" calling him. Hough supported the message, calling it "so beautiful."

The former hockey player also recently said that he wasn't "fully expressed" in his sexuality. Months earlier, Hough revealed that she doesn't identify as straight.

