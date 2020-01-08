Brooks Laich is opening up about his hopes for the new year.

The 36-year-old athlete, who married Julianne Hough in 2017, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the one word he picked to guide him into and throughout 2020.

"On New Year’s Eve, I had a friend ask me 'What’s your adjective for the new year?' I asked him what he meant, and he said it’s about picking a word that is going to be a guide for you in 2020," Laich recalled. "I then immediately fell in love with this question. And the word that keeps coming up for me right now is 'boundless.'"

That word, he explained, is meant to help him separate himself from his identity as a hockey player. Laich last played in the NHL during the 2017-2018 season when he served as a center for the Los Angeles Kings. He's currently an unrestricted free agent.

"I feel like a lot of my life has been 'bound' to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing. Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc," he wrote. "And though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them."

"In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life. I find myself wanting to officially say the words 'I retire' from professional hockey, instead of vehemently resisting it as I have been for the last 2 years," he continued. "I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!"

During the time he hasn't been playing hockey professionally, he shared that he's been "reading a lot, coloring intricate mandalas, listening to instrumental music, dancing, and I’ve even started singing in church."

"Probably not the stuff you would envision me doing, and I’m right there with you," he admitted. "But I love it, and I’m not going to stop - I’m going to embrace it for what it is at this moment."

"So in 2020, I am 'boundless' and on a new journey," he added, before asking his followers to pick their own 2020 adjective.

"I hope it leads you to a new level of happiness and fulfillment!" Laich concluded. "Much love to all of you who read this and embrace your crazy journey, I’m right there with you!"

Hough, 31, took to the comments section of the post to gush that her husband's words were "so beautiful."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

