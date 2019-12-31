Brooks Laich has some clear goals for 2020! The 36-year-old Canadian ice hockey star and husband of Julianne Hough opened up about his 2020 resolutions on his Instagram Story on Monday and many of them directly relate to his relationships.

In the "I want to learn" category, Laich wrote, "More about intimacy and my sexuality."

He also noted that he wants to be more "open to all things and present in my relationships." Laich concluded the list by saying he's most excited about "stepping into a new version of me."

This declaration comes after Hough announced in Women's Health magazine earlier this year that she is "not straight." This news came from the 31-year-old TV personality connecting with herself again.

"I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she said in the September issue. "I was like 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship... I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'"

Following the reveal, Hough spoke with ET's Keltie Knight in August about Laich's reaction to the reveal.

"My husband is the most supportive person ever. We talk about it all the time, if that was not the case we would have a very different relationship," she explained. "But the reason why our relationship works is because we're completely raw and open and exposed."

