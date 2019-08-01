Julianne Hough is baring it all!

The 31-year-old professional dancer is featured on five separate covers for Women's Health magazine's annual "Naked Strength" issue, where she poses naked and shares a never-before-heard story about her sexuality that she recently revealed to husband Brooks Laich.

"I didn't want to do a demure shoot where I was trying to cover my body," Hough says of why she decided to go nude for the shoot. "I wanted to do something where I was free. Now I'm walking around naked all the time, and I love it!"

Brian Bowen Smith

On her various social media accounts, Hough hasn't been shy about sharing her personal journey toward self-improvement, opening up about all the ways she works to better her mind, body and spirit, which inspired her to create her new Kinrgy movement. She tells the magazine that during her latest transitional period, there was a moment during the past year when she was wary Laich wouldn't connect with her vibe.

"I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she explains. "I was like 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship."

Brian Bowen Smith

Feeling comfortable with their renewed intimacy, Hough says she was able to reveal some truths to her husband that she had never shared with him before. "I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'"

"I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this," she continues. "There's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised."

Brian Bowen Smith

Later in the interview, Hough also shares how she stays healthy inside and out. In addition to her first love of dance, she enjoys early workouts with Laich, despite not being "a morning person."

"If I don't move my body in the morning, I have a fine day," she says. "If I move it first thing, I have an excellent day."

Brian Bowen Smith

Last March, when ET caught up with Laich in Los Angeles, he couldn't stop gushing about all the ways Hough improves his life.

"I can't even envision my life without her anymore," he said. "Looking back four years ago, I just can't even fathom going back to that day. It's insane."

"Everything [has changed]," he added. "Literally, an awareness to everything. Just so grateful."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Get Candid About Their Sex Life in Celebration of 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Julianne Hough Shares How Her Endometriosis Affects Her Sex Life

Why Julianne Hough Is Having 'The Greatest Time' of Her Life at 30 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery