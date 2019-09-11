Julianne Hough may be very maternal and nurturing on America's Got Talent, but that doesn't mean she's ready to have a baby quite yet.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the AGT judge following Tuesday's taping, where she discussed the prospect of starting a family with husband Brooks Laich and hinted that priorities can shift.

"I'm not right now, no, but, you know, that's definitely been a part of my future in the past. Of what I want," she shared. The 31-year-old went on to explain that, while in the past people have coped with the pressure to start having children after getting married, she enjoys the freedom to go at her own pace -- and extend her maternal skills to contestants on the show.

"I mean, we're living in a different time now where that was an old paradigm of what is expected," she said. "And, it's like, I have an incredible life where I get to nurture and being mama to lots of people, so who knows."

Later, she elaborated on how much she enjoys being supportive of others, like her previous Golden Buzzer, young Luke Islam, who delivered a powerful rendition of "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman on Tuesday night.

"I mean, people are my favorite thing in the world," she said. "I love people more than anything and I don't have kids of my own but I feel like mama, like, with Luke… I just want to support and watch people be their true, authentic self and so when I see Luke out there and he's just being him and his glorious amazing self it just ...I literally feel like a proud mama."

ET spoke with Hough in 2018, where she was more forthright in her desire to start a family with Laich someday, even sharing the number of children she's wanted in the past.

"I'd probably want to start our family in the next 10 years," Hough revealed. "We'll see how it goes, what happens. We both wanted four [kids at first] and now we're like, 'Let's just take it one at a time.'"

She later added: "I've had baby fever since I was, like, five. I've always wanted to be a mom. Every time I see a baby, my ovaries start screaming. They're like, 'Yeah!'"

