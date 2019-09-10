'America's Got Talent': V.Unbeatable Dance Crew Live Up to Their Name With Epic Opening Act -- Live Updates!
America's Got Talent's exciting semifinals continue for their second night on Tuesday, and ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments!
The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be joined by special guest judge Queen Latifah to preside over tonight's batch of hopefuls.
Out of 11 acts, only five will be moving on to the finals, which means the artists who have made it this far will have to up the ante once again if they want to keep pursuing their dream of being AGT champions.
The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.
Dom Chambers Enchants With Beer5:22 PM:
In his pre-taped package, Dom says he thinks he's come up with a trick no one's ever seen before. It's a tall-order, but if anyone can do it, it's Dom.
For his semifinals performance, the hilarious magician is returning to his beer-fueled roots with a number of tricks revolving around drinking.
Specifically, he introduces the world to the "Mega Beer" -- a giant clear vat filled with thousands of gallons of ale -- with the promise of making it all disappear.
This act is a brilliant showcase for his wit, his showmanship and his crowd control, and he even manages to make Simon look like a "genius" by having him correctly guess how many bottles it took to fill up the Mega Beer.
To close the act, Dom uses a giant straw to drink up the massive beer to the delight of the crowd and the judges.
"What you brought tonight was personality, scale and fun," Simon says, marveling at what Dom brings to the stage over AGT magicians from past seasons.
All the feedback is massively positive, and this was just the kind of bombastic, high-energy performance that could cement his chance of earning a spot in the final.
V. Unbeatable Kicks Things Off in a Big Way5:10 PM:
Tonight, we're learning more about the man who created V.Unbeatable's creator, Omprakesh, through the group's inspirational pre-taped package, and it only makes them more incredible.
From the start of tonight's show, it's clear that they're upping the ante with the giant rope ladder that's hanging in the middle of the stage, and the dance crew certainly make good use of it as they perform a number of mind-blowing stunts -- both on the ladder and on a number of trampolines -- that are just unbelievable.
This really might be the best dance crew that's ever been on AGT.
"Never had a group had a more appropriate name," Simon marvels. "You guys are in to to win it. And I think your country is going to be so proud for what you've done."
Queen Latifah is as blown away as everyone else who's had the chance to see them in person, and she makes a great point when she says, "I loves me a confetti cannon."
It seems like there's just no way these amazing performers don't make it to the finals.
Here We Go!5:03 PM:
I have high hopes for tonight! It's the second night of the semifinals, host Terry Crews is rocking an awesome mint green suit, guest judge Queen Latifah is here, and we've got some great talent headed to the stage!
Let's see how many acts are able to up the ante and how many end up choking under the pressure.
The five acts moving on to the finals from the second night of the semifinals will be announced during a special episode of AGT Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
For more on last week's semifinals results and a rundown of the first five hopefuls who made it to the finals, check out the video below.
