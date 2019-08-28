One night after the third group of 12 contestants hit the America's Got Talent stage to show off their impressive skills during the final night of the Season14 quarterfinals, the contestants reunited in the spotlight to find out who will be moving on to the semifinals, and who will be sent home.

This week's live results show began with something of a shocker when they announced which three acts were in the bottom three, and would be vying for the Dunkin' Save: stand-up comedian Jackie Fabulous, mind-blowing guitarist Marcin Patrzalek and the adorable dog act Lukas & Falco.

Being in the bottom three meant fans could once again vote during the show to save one, while the judges would be tasked with saving one of the other acts. It was a responsibility that hung over the show for the entire hour.

Only seven acts in total were able to move forward, and it was an exclusive group that was revealed over a surprising, tense night of eliminations and results.

However, the first pairing of the night was a little less tense than the rest of the night. The Detroit Youth Choir were asked to step into the spotlight alongside the insane tambourine player, Gonzo. After a needlessly long pause, host Terry Crews announced that the choir would be going home.

From the amount of cheering from Simon Cowell, it was hard to tell if he was more excited about the kids moving on to the semifinals or about Gonzo -- whom he buzzed on Tuesday -- getting the axe.

The next pairing pitted beatboxing quartet Berywam -- who delivered an amazing mash-up of "O Fortuna" and "Old Town Road" totally a capella -- against 10-year-old opera diva Emanne Beasha. As Beasha was the stand-out act of Tuesday night, it came as no surprise that she was voted through to the semi-finals. It was still surprising to see Berywam sent home.

The next contestants to learn their fate were magicians Dom Chambers and Eric Chien, as well as aerialist Matthew Richardson. Chien, a close-up artist, was the first to find out he'd been voted through, while Chambers was then awarded the next spot in the final seven.

This means Richardson, a Wild Card act who'd previously been eliminated during the Judge Cuts Round, was eliminated yet again. However, it also means fans will see a magicians duel during the semi-finals, and that's always fun.

The final pairing came down to singers Benico Bryant -- who performed a powerful original tune on Tuesday -- and Mackenzie, who delivered a powerful cover of David Bowie's "Life on Mars?" While both singers are truly talented, it was the young Bryant who won over the hearts of America.

Finally, the three acts vying for the Dunkin' Save, based on America's votes on Wednesday night, returned to the stage, where Crews revealed that Jackie Fabulous had been saved and would be heading to the semi-finals.

This left it up to the judges to pick between Lukas & Falco and Marcin Patrzalek. As Gabrielle Union, it only made sense to chose the "one in a lifetime, once in a generation talent" that is Patrzalek, and all three other judges agreed.

The America's Got Talent semifinals kick off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more on this season of AGT, check out the video below.

