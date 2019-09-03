America's Got Talent's exciting semifinals kick off Tuesday night, and ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments!

The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be joined by special guest Sean Hayes to preside over tonight's batch of hopefuls.

Out of 11 acts, only five will be moving on to the finals, which means the artists who have made it this far will have to up the ante once again if they want to keep pursuing their dream of being AGT champions.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.

The five acts moving on to the finals from the first night of the semifinals will be announced during a special episode of AGT Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

For more on this season of America's Got Talent, check out the video below.

