One night after the first group of 11 contestants hit the America's Got Talent stage to show off their impressive skills during Night 1 of the Season 14 semifinals, all the hopefuls reunited in the spotlight to find out who will be moving on to the finals, and whose AGT journey has come to an end.

This week's live results show kicked off with yet another shocker, when host Terry Crews announced which three acts that were in the bottom three when it came to view votes, and would be vying for the Dunkin' Save: the epic black light dance crew Light Balance Kids, the inspirational Ndlovu Youth Choir, and amazing soul singer Robert Finley.

Being in the bottom three meant fans could once again vote during the show to rescue one from elimination with the Dunkin' Save, while the judges would have to pick between the other two. It was a responsibility that hung over the show like a specter.

Only five acts in total were able to forward to the finals, and it was an exclusive group that was revealed over a surprising, tense night of eliminations and results.

However, the first pairing of the night was a little less tense than the rest, but only because of the unparalleled love for Kodi Lee. The young, blind, autistic musician -- who has won over the hearts and minds of millions -- was pitted against comedian Greg Morton, who seemed to know, as soon as he was asked to step forward, that he would be going home. Ultimately, Lee was voted forward and the heartwarming star could hardly contain his excitement as he stood onstage with his loving mom and brother.

"I feel so amazing!" Lee exclaimed, while jumping and giggling with pure excitement, after getting a congratulatory hug from Morton.

"Kodi, you are going to the finals for doing exactly what you were put on this earth to do, which is be yourself," marveled judge Gabrielle Union, who gave Lee the first Golden Buzzer of the season back during the audition rounds. "You're a star!"

After some fun performances from former America's Got Talent champion and wildly talented ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and comedian Preacher Lawson, the results show got back down to business revealing results, and this time Crews called forward three acts -- magician Eric Chien, 13-year-old songstress Ansley Burns and powerhouse singer Benicio Bryant.

This time, it was Bryant who was voted through, meaning Burns and Chien were sent packing, although they seemed to take it in stride.

However, Bryant was overcome with excitement and could hardly respond when asked how he felt. Julianne Hough, however, had some words of support and advice.

"I think that you can turn those nerves that you feel into excitement," Hough shared. "You can step into your power now and continue being you."

Judge Simon Cowell added that, now that Bryant has had a chance to show America more of his talent, he "really could be one of the contendors to win the whole show now."

The next trio of hopefuls called to the spotlight were 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, the talented Messoudi Brothers acrobatic trio, and stand-up comedian Jackie Fabulous. After last night's performances, it was really a coin-toss between Butler-Figueroa and the Messoudi Brothers, but the young violin maestro's inspirational story seemed to get him the votes he needed to go on to the finals.

Finally, it came time to reveal who'd been awarded the Dunkin' Save by viewer votes and, after an interminably long pause, it was revealed that Light Balance Kids would be getting another shot at showing off their amazing skills.

This left it up to the judges to choose between the Ndlovu Youth Choir and Finley, who has been one of Cowell's favorite performers until last night when Finley's use of backup singers seemed to drown out his vocals, at least in Cowell's mind.

While it was a tough choice for all four judges, Hough and Union voted for the Youth Choir, while Mandel wanted to make Finley's dream come true. With the episode coming quickly to an end, Cowell quickly explained he was voting for the act who impressed him the most specifically during the semifinals, and he voted for the Youth Choir, rounding out the group of five performers headed to the finals.

The second round of the America's Got Talent semifinals kick off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more on this season of AGT, check out the video below.

