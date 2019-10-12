Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are mourning the death of their dogs.

The America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Saturday to share the heartbreaking news that her beloved pets, Lexi and Harley, died last month.

"Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother," she wrote next to a slideshow filled with photos of her and her Cavalier King Charles spaniels. "Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses. Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day. Thank you for your souls. Thank you for protecting me. Thank you for letting me protect you."

"Thank you for protecting each other. Thank you for the timeless memories. Thank you for your magic," she continued. "Thank you for being the most consistent and constant beings in my life. Thank you for being you. Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now."

"I’ve never experienced a love like ours. I miss you. I love you forever. Now You Are Free," she wrote. Both pups died on Sept. 28. Lexi had been with Hough since 2008, with Harley joining them in 2011.

Laich also posted his own tribute, in which he shared that Lexi and Harley's "tragic passing has left my wife and I heartbroken. Lexi and Harley were not just pets to us, they were our children, and we loved them as such."

Thanking everyone for their support during this difficult time, he also thanked his wife "for allowing me to share in their world, and trusting me to be their dad. I wasn’t perfect, but I loved them with every ounce of my heart."

The pups had been a big part of the couple's life and, like they expressed, were like children to them. Weeks before Lexi and Harley's death, ET caught up with Hough where she said that she and Laich weren't in a hurry to have kids.

"I'm not right now, no, but, you know, that's definitely been a part of my future in the past. Of what I want," she shared. The 31-year-old went on to explain that, while in the past people have coped with the pressure to start having children after getting married, she enjoys the freedom to go at her own pace.

"I mean, we're living in a different time now where that was an old paradigm of what is expected," she said. "And, it's like, I have an incredible life where I get to nurture and being mama to lots of people, so who knows."

