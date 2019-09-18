America's Got Talent brought some incredible special guests and amazing surprises for their season 14 finale on Wednesday, including an incredible performance from judge Julianne Hough!

Hough hit the stage to debut her song "Transform" -- her first new music in nearly 10 years -- with a high-energy performance alongside the celebrated acrobatic dance crew V. Unbeatable.

After starting the number alone on stage, she was soon accompanied by the epic acrobats, and Hough showed off her dance skills by joining them in a new routine.

The surprising act even saw Hough thrown through the air as part of the group's high-flying, mind-blowing choreography, all without missing a beat.

Hough spoke with ET's Denny Directo after Tuesday's finals, and opened up about the big performance she had planned for the finale.

"It's important for me, I do it for myself," Hough shared. "I think in the past it was always about being the best, and even though this is a competition show, I think this an amazing opportunity to do it on this show because this is where talent is discovered and people get to do exactly what they do best."

"This is the first time that I feel like this is me coming out as an artist rather than a performer," Hough added.

The AGT finale also included special appearances from Macklemore, Kygo, Ozuna, Cher, Billy Ray Cyrus, AGT alumni Brian King Joseph, world-famous concert pianist Lang Lang and Leona Lewis, who all teamed up with the season's finalists for some of the most impressive performances of the season.

For more on the America's Got Talent finals, check out the video below.

