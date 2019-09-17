'America's Got Talent': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 14 Finals!

After 16 long, exciting weeks, America's Got Talent's live finals kick off Tuesday night, and ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments!

The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will preside over the diverse acts of the Top 10 contestants who have performed their hearts out to make it this far.

Two youth choirs, a singing quartet, two musicians, a young opera diva, a stand-up comedian, an acrobatic dance crew, a violinist, and a black light dance group will all be vying for the grand prize of $1 million and a show on the Las Vegas strip.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.

The big winner of season 14 will be announced during the special live grand finale of AGT on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

For more on this season of America's Got Talent, check out the video below.

