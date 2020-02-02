All's well between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich -- or at least well enough for a lunch outing together.

The pair were photographed in Studio City, California, on Saturday amid rumors that their marriage is on the rocks. Hough, 31, and Laich, 36, looked to be in good spirits, with the former NHL player putting a supportive hand on his wife's back as they made their way down the sidewalk. The former Dancing With the Stars judge had a big smile on her face, but curiously missing was her wedding ring.

Hough shared on her Instagram Story soon after that her outing may have been a "big mistake," as she's been trying to recover from what she believes might be the flu.

"Does anyone else have this sickness that is like, aches, chills, fever, but more importantly, like, the worst chest cough you've ever had in your entire life?" she asked her followers.

Hough wrote alongside her post, "First time out of the house today and I think that was a big mistake!"

Backgrid

Fans started speculating there was trouble in paradise between Hough and Laich around the new year. Last month, Laich shared on Instagram that he wanted to release "old identities" in 2020 and that he felt "a new stage of life" calling him. Hough supported the message, commenting, "so beautiful." The former football pro also recently shared that he wasn't "fully expressed" in his sexuality.

Laich's candid reveal came months after Hough shared that she doesn't identify as straight.



"I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she told Women's Health. "I was like 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me."



"Now we have a more intimate relationship," she added. "... I [told Laich], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'"

