Brooks Laich is opening up about his sexuality.

During the latest episode of How Men Think, a podcast Laich co-hosts with Gavin DeGraw, the 36-year-old former NHL star revealed that one of his 2020 goals is to learn about and "really explore" his sexuality, something he previously shared on his Instagram Story.

"People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex and there’s so much more to it," he said. "Here’s a question. This is an honest question for everybody in this room, and every single person listening: Are you fully, 100 percent fully, expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there?"

Laich, who's married to Julianne Hough, admitted that he's not there sexually, which it's one of his goals "to really dive into."

"So then we’re all essentially, that’s a state of suffering. We’re not 10s of 10s," he said. "It doesn’t mean you’re the best performer. It just means, 'Are you fully expressed? Do you even know who you are sexually?' And I truly, to my core, do not."

Though he's not fully there yet, Laich said he's "super excited about that journey to really learn about sexuality and also get better at the performance of it, but also just the understanding of who I am, who my wife is, that sort of dance."

One of the ways Laich plans to discover his sexuality is by "prioritizing pleasure as the absolute most important thing" in his day-to-day life.

"You are more loving, more kind, more patient, you have more gratitude for everything, everybody's awesome, things are funnier," he said of the result of putting pleasure first. "Pleasure first is a new concept that I’m trying to explore in my life because it has not been. It’s been almost last in the course of my life."

Though his sexuality journey is just beginning, Laich, who said earlier this year that he feels "a new stage of life calling," gave his life an eight-and-a-half out of 10 on the happiness scale.

"I love the turn of the new year. I love the turn of the new decade. In my life, there’s a lot of things I’m really working towards," he said. "... I want to step into a new stage of my life... There’s things in my life I really want to improve and work on but, like, I f**ing love my life. And there’s good days and there’s bad, but I love my life."

Laich's candid reveal came months after Hough told Women's Health that she doesn't identify as straight.

"I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she said. "I was like 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me."

"Now we have a more intimate relationship," she added. "... I [told Laich], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'"

Hough also spoke with ET about her decision to come out as "not straight." Here's a look at our exclusive interview with the 31-year-old pro dancer:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Julianne Hough Says She's an 'Open Book' After Sexuality Reveal and Posing Nude (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Brooks Laich Says He Feels a 'New Stage of Life Calling' in 2020 -- and Wife Julianne Hough Supports It

Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Wants to Learn More About His Sexuality

Julianne Hough Shares Why Her and Husband Brooks Laich Aren't Hurrying to Have Kids (Exclusive)

Related Gallery