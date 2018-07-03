Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Take Us Inside Their Epic Couple's Workout

Couples who work out together, stay together... and Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are showing us how it's done!

The 29-year-old dancer took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a hilarious video from her latest sweat session with her husband.

In the video, Laich can be seen working on his legs and arms by squatting a 90-lb bar, while Hough casually dances in the background, shaking her booty and playfully slapping her beau's backside.

"Brooks: 'Wanna do a workout with me today babe?'" she captioned it. "Me: 'Yeah, let's do it!!!' 15 minutes later... #canthelpmyself #getdown #cardiobreak."

All jokes aside, it appears the lovebirds "put in some work" with conditioning and front squat workouts after all, according to a series of videos and pics shared by Laich and Hough. The pair were joined by one of their close pals, G Banga, taking turns using the various equipment.

"My hubby is training me," Hough said of the 35-year-old hockey star via Instagram Stories. "Keepin' that a** tight!"

Back in March, ET caught up with Laich at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, where he had nothing but amazing things about his first year of marriage with Hough.

"[I] can't even envision my life without her. Looking back, four years ago, I can't even fathom going back to that day," he gushed at the time. "Everything [has changed]. Awareness to everything. Just so grateful."

"Being under the same roof for three and a half years, we have been doing long distance. I was on the East Coast playing hockey, but now we're under the same roof," he added. "We see each other in the morning and in the evening. It's just a fun pocket of life."

Hear more from the exclusive chat in the video below.

