Julianne Hough is expressing her love for Brooks Laich while they spend their COVID-19 quarantine apart. Earlier this week, the 36-year-old former NHL player took to Instagram to share a snap of himself recording an episode of his podcast, How Men Think, with Gavin DeGraw.

Laich was rocking a long beard in the pic, and Hough certainly took notice of her handsome husband.

"That beard though 😍," the 31-year-old dancer gushed.

During an Instagram Live earlier this week, Hough said she feels alone but not "lonely" as she quarantines in Los Angeles and Laich spends his time in Idaho.

"I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this, who do I want to step into?" she said. "Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?"

Meanwhile, on his podcast, Laich opened up about his decision to spend time in Idaho.

"There's a part of me that enjoys isolation and there's a part of me that just gets drained when I'm around too many people," Laich said. "I always wanted to spend more time here. I bought this place in 2014 and I never spend enough time here. I come here, like, a week a year, and it's, like, my dream property."

"Two, the place really needed an overhaul, it really needed a cleaning, landscaping and a cleaning. It kind of got overgrown. It's kind of in the bush. We're right on the water, but it's kind of the bush in Idaho so I've really been able to manicure it and landscape it. Three, with my dog, we have a yard and stuff in L.A. and we go for trail runs and stuff, but here, he's outside all day long. On the water I can fish any day. I have a buddy that I can go hunting with. He hunts. We're going to go track along with him and hunt. There's lots to do and I just love being up here. I've never spent enough time up here."

A source previously told ET that Laich and Hough aren't self-isolating together because they prefer different scenery. "Julianne is an L.A. girl and wanted to be home during the quarantine, and Brooks loves Idaho and wanted to be out in the country," the source explained.

"They talk often but this is a very hard time," ET's source said of the couple, who tied the knot near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2017. "They've been working on their marriage and being apart is not easy."

