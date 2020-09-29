Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms has catchy pop-rock tunes, sweet friendships, paranormal villainy and yes, even a little romance (we see you Juke). But if you were inspired by Julie's bold, colorful DIY creations or the Phantoms' '90s-inspired rock band outfits or Dirty Candy's neon-colored sequined looks, you have one person to thank: Emmy-winning costume designer Soyon An.

A frequent and trusted collaborator on Kenny Ortega's projects, An was given "free rein" when it came to dreaming up the main characters' overall style and key looks in crucial moments in the season. But there were three things that Ortega, executive producer and director on the series, wanted her to keep top of mind. First, it was important that newcomer Madison Reyes, who was plucked from obscurity via a nationwide casting call, and her Puerto Rican heritage be embraced against the backdrop of a "mixed cultural diversity pot" that is the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz, where the series is set. "That was Kenny's main thing, to make sure we didn't lose the integrity of the Latin culture and the culture of being a Los Angeleno," An said.

Second, figuring out a way to differentiate visually between the lifers, aka living human beings, from the dead, aka the ghosts, in the Hollywood Ghost Club scenes. "The ghosts would be in color and the lifers would be in black and white," An said, adding a little wrinkle for fans to catch among the background dancers and extras of who was alive and who were actually ghosts." And last but certainly not least, Ortega wanted An to come up with a cool but classic '90s style for the boys -- singer and lead guitarist Luke (Charlie Gillespie), bassist Reggie (Jeremy Shada) and drummer Alex (Owen Patrick Joyner) -- that could cross decades and be timeless. "They're from the '90s and [it was important to] keep them period and true to that time. I took that and incorporated how to keep still relevant to today, 2020, but relevant to the '90s -- timeless pieces of the '90s that would be forever, that would never go out of style."

Over a recent Zoom chat wit ET, An -- whose other credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Step Up All In and Jem and the Holograms -- shares eight secrets behind Julie and the Phantoms' most memorable outfits, including an exclusive first look at early costume sketches by illustrator Gloria Kim; the personal touches the actors worked into their characters' personas (That blue rabbit's foot on Luke's chain? A Gillespie special); and why Netflix got nervous (for a brief moment) over Luke's cutoff muscle tanks.

Plus, shop ET Style's fashion picks to recreate looks from the show.

1. How Julie's "I Got the Music" Dream Outfit Came Together

"In episode 4, 'I Got the Music' with the captain's cape and the hat, that specific look I wanted to create what her fantasy captain of the drumline would look like. It's a dream sequence, so I wanted to put the Virgin Mary saint on the front of the cape because she grew up religious. If you look in the house, she's got crosses and she's always wearing the Virgin Mary necklace and she probably got that at communion at some point. And so I wanted to keep that as part of her fantasy, that the Virgin Mary is watching over her and mother watching over her. What I was able to do with her top -- I was able to do an illustration of every color of the rainbow in neon -- and I wanted to bring in a little ‘80s/‘90s vibe to tie in with what the story was with the boys being in the ‘90s so that it could smoothly transition the boys in so it wasn't such a harsh decade difference between the characters because they were all kids. I wanted to bring in some of that hyper-color, and it's also fun, young and youthful. I did a tie-dye version of the top but they ended up picking the blue, which tied in the school colors. The whole theme of this show is school spirit. This school has a lot of school spirit so you can see that in every student and with Madison. Even in her fantasy, I wanted her to have that school spirit. So that's why we ended up going with the blue.

"I wanted to show how even though she could be a little tomboyish and she walks to the beat of her own drum, she loves sparkle. And so her pants have Swarovski crystals all over it. When I read this script, I was like, 'Kenny, this daydream is a music video.' And he was like, 'All right.' I was like, 'I see costume changes.' And then he was like, 'All right.' So then he's like, 'Okay, we only have two minutes for this number. How are you going to create the costume changes while we only have five hours to shoot Madison?' I came up with layers that she would be able to take off. And Paul Becker, the choreographer, and I came up with ideas on how to remove these layers and add these layers within the choreography so she could have multiple looks within two minutes."

2. How Sunset Curve Got Their '90s Rocker Style

"I work with a lot of musicians and the way that my process is with boy bands or girl bands is, unless the goal is for it to be like a K-pop band where every person is exactly the same, you look at the group as a whole and ask, what is the brand? And then it's pulling individual styles and putting them into something that makes them cohesive. With the boys, I created mood boards. I didn't do any illustrations with the boys because a lot of the T-shirts were custom-made due to clearance and things like that. But I created mood boards because the idea was that a lot of their stuff would be shopped. They wouldn't be made from scratch.

"Luke was always supposed to be my heavy metal, die-hard rock 'n' roll guy. Reggie is kind of the nerdy character, but he, for me, extracted this classic rock, from James Dean to 1995 with the shirt tied around his waist. He's this timeless white T-shirt and leather jacket rock 'n' roll guy with skinny jeans and boots. You'd see guys like that dressed today. And then with Owen, his character being gay, I wanted to make him effortless street style. He knew what was in and what was cool. He was wearing the Air Max from the ‘90s and he had the crop sweater but he was just effortlessly chic and had his band T-shirts as well, which in the ‘90s, we all wore big logo band T-shirts."

"The best [looks] were probably... it would have to be when Caleb dresses the Phantoms up in tuxedos. That was the best because the shirt that Owen is wearing is actually a woman's Versace's shirt; it's a silk blouse. The sleeves were a little too short on him, so I had to take the sleeves off and rebuild the sleeves so it would fit him and open up the back, so that it would he would be able to play the drums and cross his arms. And then Reggie, Jeremy's character, I wanted a pussy bow so bad, but you're never going to find that in a men's shirt. I found a vintage Gucci shirt at a vintage store and I bought that shirt for 35 or 40 bucks. It had ladybug buttons on them. It fit him so perfectly; it was an extra large women's Gucci shirt. Then I'd put that suit on him from Joshua Kane, and I was just like, "Oh my God. This is the look." Of course I took the ladybugs off. It's stuff like that I couldn't believe worked."

"The other one was Charlie's suit. We were actually going to go with a baby blue tux and seeing him next to the other two boys, we were like, 'Oh no, he needs to be royal.' So I had that suit cut for me. He was like, 'I feel like I look like Elvis.' And I was like, 'You look like Elvis.' The cast is just so beautiful, so it was a blast dressing all of them and designing for them. But I had to have Joshua Kane make a custom piece -- he's a bespoke tailor from the U.K. -- and I had him make a custom suit for Charlie because I wanted it in a specific fabric and I wanted to mix and match from his collection so that we can really establish who Luke is, even when they're wearing those show suits that Caleb put them in."

"The white off-the-shoulder top and the I.Am.Gia pants [stand out to me]. Some of the shopping had to be done in Vancouver. I tried to do as much of a prep in L.A. as possible because the shopping resources in Vancouver aren't as vast as it is in L.A. or New York. The main store that I visited was Nordstrom. My shopper, Divina, found the white top at Nordstrom, and I loved it so much. I was sending it to Kenny, who was like, "Oh, no... white. Can the DP shoot the white?" I started sending him the different color variations on Illustrator actually, of what it would look like in red, what it would look like in purple, what it would look like in blue. We finally landed on the white and I was like, this is her moment where she is flying. She's a butterfly. She's literally grown wings. That is my symbolism with the butterflies on her costume. Because how fun?

"My husband did a show with Katy Perryand she had butterflies all over her dress. She had live butterflies sleeping on her dress and then in the middle of the song they woke up and they started flying away. That's where I got the inspiration. I found these shoes on Dolls Kill that I wanted to use for someone and it just never got used. And I was like, "If I'm going to cut all those butterflies off, it'll cost me less to have to digitally print and cut, and then have somebody sit there and sew these butterflies than me buying two, three pairs of shoes and cutting out the butterflies." That's what I did. I sewed those butterflies on to that shirt and made some hair accessories. And that's how we created that moment."

"The finale outfit is my favorite because of the jacket. The direction that I got was that it would be something from her mom's closet. We all brainstormed and came up with the only way it would make sense. If it came from her mom's closet then she would have something fabulous like that. With that in mind, I was like, 'Okay, what would she wear? What would her mom have?.' I created a mood for it in the beginning, when I was pitching all my ideas. Like, what the mom's closet would look like. What would her mom have being a musician herself? Then I was shopping in vintage stores and I found this dress at The RealReal, and it was in my budget. So rock 'n' roll and vintage and totally '80s.

"In the fitting, it literally ate Madison alive. So we were so bummed, even Madison. I kept staring at her in the dress and I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to turn this dress into a jacket. We're not going to let it go. This is going to be a jacket.' Madison was like, 'What? You're crazy.' Literally everyone on my team was like, 'You are insane.' That night I took the dress apart and it's all penn-beaded. When I was taking it apart, me and my tailor, Corey Martin, we had to finish the edges so that the beads wouldn't unravel. Because it was on a knit and I wanted to use the dress as a fabric, I picked the dress apart and took off the fabric. I went the next day to Forever 21, bought a cropped pleather jacket for $20 and cropped it. I had to crop the crop to match the proportion to her height. We laid the fabric on top of the pleather as a lining, as a base, so it had structure. A month and a half later, we have that dress. When you love something or you feel so passionate about a project, you bend over backwards. You go that extra mile because you really believe in the story and you love the director you're working with and the cast is so amazing that you want to give them 150,000 percent."

6. Luke's Revealing Muscle Tanks Were Almost Too Risque for Netflix

"During our fittings, Charlie showed me his grandfather's lucky rabbit's foot. It was a blue lucky rabbit's foot -- his heritage is from Ireland, I think -- and it was passed down from his grandfather to him and he's going to keep it forever. It's his lucky charm. He's like, 'Could I have this as my character too?' And I was like, 'Okay!' But of course you need multiples. I found this vendor that was selling identical ones, like five in a pack. So it worked out. It was faux. But that's something Charlie really carries around every day, that lucky blue rabbit's foot."

8. How Dirty Candy's Rainbow-Colored System Was Born

"Kenny was telling Savannah [Lee May], 'Soyon is your stylist. You're putting on your show. Every performance is like you're going to the Kids' Choice Awards or Radio Disney Music Awards. You're going on the road. It's a concert.' Dirty Candy is always on point and Carrie is always looking out for No. 1. And Savannah is the opposite of that character. That girl is beautiful inside and out, and she's the most giving and caring person. It's just funny to see that character come alive when she puts on the outfits. During fittings, she would pretend she was on the runway and she would strut her stuff and we'd send videos to Kenny because her character, Carrie, would come to life and she'd just have so much sass. We were channeling a little bit of Ariana Grande with the six-inch heels and a little bit of Britney with the denim look.

"But for Dirty Candy, the looks were over the top because it needed to be performance. Literally it says it in the script. She spent her daddy's money to hire a stylist and a choreographer for every performance. I wanted to give each of the Dirty Candy girls a specific color and that's how they dressed everyday, in their color. It was easy to put all the other colors in the three other bandmates, but yeah, Savannah was really, really fun to do."

