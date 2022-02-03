Julie Gonzalo and Ryan McPartlin Investigate a Pageant Murder in Hallmark Mystery: First Look (Exclusive)
Julie Gonzalo and Ryan McPartlin are teaming up for a new murder mystery.
The duo leads Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Cut, Color, Murder, which premieres Sunday, and only ET exclusively premieres a first look photo of Gonzalo in action and a sneak peek from the film.
Cut, Color, Murder kicks into high gear when a beauty pageant creator is found dead. A savvy hairdresser, Ali (Gonzalo), works with a detective, Kyle (McPartlin), and risks everything to clear the names of those she loves. Eva Tamargo also stars as Carol.
In ET's exclusive clip, McPartlin's Kyle gets introduced to a new case when he pays a visit to popular pageant director Mitzi (Rebecca Staab), who's less than forthcoming about a suspicious break-in in her office. She's immediately thrown off by his big-city presence, but Kyle isn't deterred.
"What exactly happened here?" Kyle asks as he pokes around her extravagant but disheveled office.
"Well, I'm not a professional like yourself but my best guess would be a break-in," Mitzi sarcastically says, causing Kyle to have a laugh at her bluntness.
"Exactly how new are you?" she asks again, but Kyle ignores her question -- instead, asking if anything specific is missing.
"Well, it's impossible to tell. I didn't want to touch anything." And when asked whether she has any idea who may be a suspect or who may want to gain an upper hand, well, the list is endless -- it being pageant season and all.
Is Mitzi in danger? Considering the premise of the movie, we'd bet yes.
See ET's exclusive photo from Cut, Color, Murder, featuring Gonzalo, below.
Cut, Color, Murder airs Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
