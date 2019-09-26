Could Lex and Tim show up in the next Jurassic World film!?

On Wednesday, after ET learned that Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will be returning for Jurassic World III, a campaign began online to have the Jurassic Park child stars, Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards, reprise their characters as well. And ET has exclusively learned that the two are both open to the idea!

According to a source familiar with the situation, "there are no current conversations" about Mazzello and Richards joining the film. However, the source says that both are absolutely open to the opportunity to return to the iconic roles that started their careers.



The Jurassic World social media accounts confirmed the news on Wednesday that Neill, Goldblum and Dern will be reprising Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler, respectively, with a post welcoming them back.

They also shared a clip from Dern expressing her excitement at the prospect of returning to the franchise.

"Hey everyone, I'm so excited," she gushed in the clip. "I guess you've heard. I'll be coming back to join everyone for Jurassic World 3, and I will see you in 2021."

In April, ET spoke with Dern, who shared her interest in taking on her Jurassic Park role again, stating, "I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Sattler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don't know, I don't even know what they're cooking up yet."

Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015's Jurassic World and the recently televised Jurassic short, Battle at Big Rock, and co-wrote both World and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will return to write and direct this film. Steven Spielberg, who directed the 1993 original film, 1997's The Lost World, and executive produced 2001's Jurassic Park III, 2015's Jurassic World, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will join Trevorrow as an executive producer on the film.

In addition to the returning actors and Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising) has also joined the cast.

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.

