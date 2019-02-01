Bryce Dallas Howard sought advice from an unlikely source when she found out she was named Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2019 Woman of the Year.

The 37-year-old actress is close friends with her Jurassic World co-star, Chris Pratt, but it was his fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger, whom she immediately texted, despite Pratt being honored as the organization's 2015 Man of the Year.

“No, [Pratt] didn’t warn me about anything,” Howard said at her celebratory roast at Harvard's Farkas Hall on Thursday.

“I texted his fiancee and I was like, ‘This is your family’s stomping grounds, apparently,’" she explained, per the Boston Herald. "There’s, like, ‘Kennedy’ on every building."

Schwarzenegger, whose parents are Maria Shriver and Arnold Swarzenegger, is a proud alum of the University of Southern California, but her family does have roots at Harvard. Shriver's mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was a sister of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy.

Though Howard, the daughter of director Ron Howard, is no stranger to family dynasties, she told the crowd at Harvard that she couldn't believe they decided to honor her.

“But my reaction was, ‘I don’t think I’m the Woman of the Year,’” she confessed. “I think we’re really seeing examples of individuals and women in particular really taking a stand and being courageous and reaching out to one another. So of course, you hear something like [receiving this award] and think, ‘Hmm, really?'"

"That being said, it will be very meaningful to me,” Howard continued. “And I hope that from here, it will inspire me to do more. So hopefully I will be worthy of this hilarious award in future years.”

The actress seemingly couldn't have had a better time at the event. “For some of the smartest people on the planet, you’re totally bananas,” she said. “This has been totally a blast. I’ll never forget this as long as I live and please accept my children to Harvard.”

While Howard didn't reveal what advice Schwarzenegger gave her, she's not the only actress who appears to be a big fan of Pratt's fiancee. The actor's, ex, Anna Faris, sweetly gushed over her after their engagement. Watch below.

