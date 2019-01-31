Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have brought their romance to England.

The newly engaged couple was spotted out and about in London on Wednesday, looking happier (and fancier!) than ever as photographers snapped their photo together.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, complemented each other in black velvet ensembles for a romantic dinner date at SoHo House. The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver went full glam with her beauty look, rocking beautiful loose curls, a mauve pout, and a fresh manicure.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The two are in London while Pratt promotes his latest film, Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. The outing comes shortly after they were seen holding hands earlier this week after dining at Scott’s seafood restaurant, dressed slightly less formal.

GC Images

Last week, Pratt gave his first interview with ET since proposing to Schwarzenegger, where he revealed they're already envisioning their future together.

"The future? Oh. Lots of kids," said Pratt, who shares a son, 6-year-old Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

"I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work," he added. "I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets."

Hear more on the lovebirds in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Hold Hands After Romantic Date in London

Chris Pratt and Spencer Pratt Have a 'Family Outing' With Heidi Montag

Chris Pratt Says He Sees 'Lots of Kids' in His Future After Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Related Gallery