Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are taking their romance abroad!

The newly engaged couple were spotted out in London on Monday night, dining at Scott’s seafood restaurant in the Mayfair neighborhood.

The pair were seen leaving the posh spot holding hands and bundled up in the cold London weather. They even matched in black coats as Katherine wore a grey scarf and Chris sported a grey button-down shirt.

Visible on Katherine’s left hand was her shiny new diamond engagement ring from the Lego Movie 2 star.

Chris popped the question earlier this month, sharing the news on social media.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” the actor wrote at the time.

Chris also opened up to ET’s Kevin Frazier about his plans for the future, saying, “The future? Oh. Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

