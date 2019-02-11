Jussie Smollett has turned over "limited and redacted" phone records to the Chicago Police Department, as part of their investigation into the attack against the Empire star last month.

A spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department tells ET that Smollett turned over his cell phone records Monday morning, and that the records "will be analyzed by detectives and we will be in contact with the victim should additional information be needed."

A source previously told ET that Smollett was walking around Chicago in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, when two men started yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him, before repeatedly hitting him. The men then poured a substance on him -- believed to be bleach, according to the source -- and one of the attackers put a rope around his neck.

The Chicago Police Department claim they previously asked Smollett for his phone in an effort to corroborate certain details from his accounting of the incident, which includes him being on the phone with talent manager, Brandon Z. Moore, when the attack occurred.

ET has learned that phone records from Moore were sent to Chief of Staff to the Superintendent of Police Robert Boik on Feb. 5. Authorities reiterated in a statement to The Post on Sunday, "We have no reason to doubt [Smollett's] statements, but for a criminal investigation, we need to independently confirm the phone records."

Smollett released a statement regarding the situation on Feb. 1, addressing the attacks. The following day, he appeared on stage at his West Hollywood show at The Troubadour, telling fans that he was going to "stand strong."

ET learned last week that Smollett was back at work on the Empire set. Security has been present and is of importance to everyone. ET has also learned that Smollett is healing well following the attack.

