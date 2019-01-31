Jussie Smollett Attack: Everything We Know

The search for Jussie Smollett's attackers continues.

Friends, family, fans and famous faces have rallied around the Empire star since news broke he was involved in a racist and homophobic attack early Tuesday morning.

ET confirmed soon after the incident that Smollett was hospitalized in Chicago following the attack. He told police that he was approached by two men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, and at one point wrapped a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance -- now believed to be bleach -- on him.

Since then, police have been hard at work trying to track down details of the case, as well as who may be responsible. Here's everything we know about Smollett's attack.

JAN. 21:

Smollett Receives a Threatening Letter

Multiple sources told ET that Smollett received a threatening letter on the set of Empire more than a week before the attack, which was obtained by ThatGrapeJuice.Net. The note, which was sent on Jan. 21, according to TMZ, threatens Smollett and includes a homophobic slur. ET has learned that while Fox did amp up security on the show following the letter, Smollett turned down around the clock security recently because he felt it was intrusive.

THE MORNING OF JAN. 29:

The Attack Occurs

News broke of Smollett's attack early Tuesday morning, just hours after it occurred.

According to the incident details of the assault, the victim was walking when two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. Police say the offenders allegedly began to attack the victim with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance onto him. The offenders then allegedly wrapped a rope around his neck before fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department told ET at the time that Smollett was self-transported to Northwestern Hospital.

ET Learns That Smollett Is "Emotionally Shook Up"

A source told ET on Tuesday morning that Smollett was emotionally and physically shaken up over the incident. "Jussie tried to protect himself and at one point the men poured a substance on him believed to be bleach and one of the guys put a rope around his neck," the source says. "After some time the men fled the scene and Jussie went to the hospital."

"Jussie is mostly physically OK with some scrapes and bruises, but he’s more emotionally shook up," the source continues.

The Chicago Police Department Is Treating Incident as a "Possible Hate Crime"

Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told ET in a statement that an investigation is currently underway, and they're "treating it as a possible hate crime."

"Overnight, the Chicago Police Department received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and battery involving a cast member of the television show Empire," the statement reads. "Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime. Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline. The victim is fully cooperating with investigators and we ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to www.cpdtip.com."

Stars Speak Out on the Attack

John Legend, Ariana Grande, Reese Witherspoon, Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres, Michael B. Jordan, Halle Berry, Zendaya and more were just some of the celebs to react to the news on social media.

In a statement to ET, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said they were "saddened and outraged" by the attack.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our Empire family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night," the statement reads. "We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate -- and especially against one of our own."

Empire Creator Shares Message to Smollett

"It's taken me a minute to come to social media about this, because Jussie, you are my son. You didn't deserve, nor anybody deserves to have a noose put around your neck, to have bleach thrown on you, to be called 'die fa**ot n***er', or whatever they said to you," Lee Daniels, 59, implored in a video message he posted to Instagram on Tuesday. "You are better than that. We are better than that. America is better than that. It starts at home... It starts at home, yo."

"We have to love each other regardless of what sexual orientation we are because it shows that we are united on a united front. And no racist f**k can come in and do the things that they did to you," Daniels added. "Hold your head up, Jussie. I'm with you, I'll be there in a minute, it's just another f**king day in America."

Empire Calls a Meeting

There was an emotional meeting held Tuesday morning to inform production of what happened to Smollett, when a producer addressed production, ET learned.

Fox also provided counselors for the cast and crew of the series to talk about the incident and to answer any questions. Smollett and the Empire cast will also have armed security going forward, ET learned.

"The counselors will be there for as long as the cast and crew needs," a source told ET. "Everyone processes trauma differently and the network understands that. The pace of filming will be based on how everyone feels, and the network and people involved want to do whatever they can to make the cast and crew feel safe and supported."

THE AFTERNOON OF JAN. 29:

Empire Halts Production

Empire was temporarily shut down on Tuesday afternoon, though the halt was not related to the attack on Smollett. Instead, the show is one of several programs filmed in Chicago -- including Proven Innocent -- that had stopped production due to extreme weather conditions. ET learned that the show was planning to pick up production again on Thursday, pending the weather.

Smollett's Planned L.A. Concert Stays on the Books

As of Tuesday evening, Smollett was still scheduled to perform live at the Troubadour in West Hollywood on Saturday. ET reached out to the venue, which confirmed that their calendar -- which includes the performance -- was current and updated.

Paul Kacik of the concert booking company Sean Healy Presents told The Los Angeles Times that they are "going on with the show as far as we know, until we hear anything different."

THE MORNING OF JAN. 30:

Police Try to Track Down Video Footage of Incident

On Wednesday morning, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said the department was “utilizing resources to investigate [this case] thoroughly." According to authorities, detectives continue to look at city and privately owned surveillance footage that was recorded in the area where the attack happened.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told ET that Smollett visited a Subway fast food restaurant alone early Tuesday morning before the attack, ordered a sub and a salad, and left around 2:15 a.m.

An employee at the Subway restaurant not far from where Smollett was attacked previously told ET that Chicago Police came to the fast food restaurant early Tuesday afternoon looking to review surveillance footage. The Subway location is about a four to five-minute walk from the Loews Hotel where Smollett was reportedly staying.

New Case Details Emerge

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told ET that Smollett still had the rope around his neck when he made contact with officers at 2:42 a.m. on Tuesday. The spokesperson says that Smollett told detectives in a follow-up interview late Tuesday afternoon that his two attackers yelled, “MAGA country” to him during the attack.

ET learned that Smollett's manager, Brandon Z. Moore, told police he was on the phone with Smollett during the attack. ET also learned that Moore said he told police he clearly heard the MAGA comment in addition to both racial and homophobic slurs. ET was also told that Smollett is cooperating with police and the ongoing investigation.

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard Express Support

Smollett's Empire mom, Taraji P. Henson, broke her silence on the attack on Wednesday, sharing an emotional message alongside a video of Smollett singing his song, "F.U.W."

"@jussiesmollett is pure love to the bone AND THAT IS WHY SO MANY ARE FEELING HIS PAIN BECAUSE IT IS OUR PAIN!!! I tell you one thing HATE WILL NOT WIN!!!! My baby is resilient and love still lives in him. The devil and his minions are very busy right now but one thing is for sure and two things are for certain #GODIS and that is all I know," she wrote.

"This song needs to be downloaded until it goes triple platinum because the message is NEEDED," she continued of Smollett's political track. "#weareresilientpeople AND #weaintgoingnowhereuntillwearefinished. The love so many have him just goes to show HE IS LOVE!!!! I LOVE YOU MY BABY MY BABY!!! #LOVEWINSALWAYS."

Terrence Howard, who plays Smollett's father on Empire, also supported him during an appearance on Wednesday's Good Morning America.

"I heard he’s getting better," Howard said of Smollett. "He’s angry, but I know Jussie. Jussie’s anger will dissipate, and he will forgive these people for what they did. But he won’t, and we cannot, forget their actions. They have to be forgiven because it was done out of ignorance.”

THE AFTERNOON OF JAN. 30:

Persons of Interest Emerge

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Police shared that they had a new development in their investigation.

The police department revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that detectives had located a surveillance camera which shows persons of interest; hours later, photos were released to the public.

Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member. While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed pic.twitter.com/xJDDygtocr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 31, 2019

THE MORNING OF JAN. 31:

Smollett Gets Ready to Return to Work

"As of now, Jussie plans to return to work when filming for his role picks up again," a source close to the Empire actor told ET on Thursday morning, adding that the show's temporary shutdown due to weather gave Smollett "time to process everything that happened."

As of Thursday morning, Smollett was also still scheduled to perform at the Troubadour on Saturday, with ET's source sharing that he doesn't plan on canceling.

"Jussie is planning to perform a musical show this weekend in L.A. Jussie is strong. He knows that what happened to him is unfortunate, but he’s not going to let it get the best of him," the source said. "He’s a fighter and will push through this, like everything else he has fought through in his life."

The FBI Joins the Investigation

Several updates on the investigation were released on Thursday morning, when ET learned that the FBI was investigating a threatening letter sent to the Empire production offices the week before. The FBI had "no comment."

ET also learned from police that 12 detectives have been actively working on the investigation since the attack happened early Tuesday morning. However, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told ET that detectives have not located the container that Smollett says contained a liquid substance that was thrown at him during the incident.

Chicago Police told ET that Smollett continues to fully cooperate with detectives on the investigation. A spokesperson for the department said that detectives are trying to corroborate all parts of the incident that happened early Tuesday morning and that it's an extremely time-consuming process for the 12 detectives assigned to the case to go through hours and hours of several different angles of surveillance footage.

Police also confirmed to ET that Smollett was seen entering an apartment building on closed-circuit television cameras with the rope from the attack draped around his neck.

Smollett's Family Speaks Out

Smollett's family released a statement to ET on Thursday: “In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack. We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice."

"Our family thanks everyone for their prayers and the huge amount of love he has received. We are thankful to our village for your immense support during this trying time. We are so grateful that God saw him through this cowardly attack alive," the statement continued. "Jussie is a warrior whose light cannot be dimmed. We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country. Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such. They will continue to occur until we hold each other accountable."

"Make no mistake, words matter. Hateful words lead to hateful actions. Radical love is the only solution, but passivity will be our downfall. We, as a family, will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme in our nation and all over the world," the statement concluded. "With love & gratitude, the Smollett Family."

President Donald Trump Weighs In

President Donald Trump also weighed in on the news while speaking to reporters on Thursday. "That I can tell you is horrible," Trump said. "I've seen it, last night. I think that's horrible. It doesn't get worse, as far as I'm concerned."

