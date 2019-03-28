The ongoing dispute between Jussie Smollett's legal team and the Chicago Police Department continues.

On Tuesday, all criminal charges were dropped against the Empire star, meaning he will no longer face charges for allegedly filing a false police report in which he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime.

Police and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel have not taken kindly to this decision, and made that known during a press conference earlier this week.

"Do I think justice was served? No," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson bluntly told reporters. "What do I think justice is? I think this city is still owed an apology.”

On Wednesday, Smollett's attorney, Patricia Brown Holmes, released a statement to ET, accusing Chicago officials of creating a "smear campaign" against the 36-year-old actor.

"We are disappointed the local authorities have continued their campaign against Jussie Smollett after the charges against him have been dropped. The facts are clear. The Assistant State’s Attorney appeared in court and dismissed the charges. Mr. Smollett forfeited his bond," the statement reads, referring to Smollett's decision to forfeit his bond of $10,000 and do some community service as part of the case’s disposition.

"The case is closed. No public official has the right to violate Mr. Smollett’s due process rights. Mr. Smollett, like every citizen, is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the statement continues. "Mr. Smollett is entitled to the same Constitutional protections as any citizen charged by the government with a crime -- including the right to speak freely about his innocence, the right to be viewed as innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and the right to hold the State to its burden of proving him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. None of that has occurred in this case."

The statement concluded with a message for officials, "We respectfully request all government agencies involved live up to the ethical tenants of their office, state and local law, Supreme Court Rules on Trial Publicity as well as the Rules of Professional Responsibility for lawyers and prosecutors. We will not try this case in a court of public opinion. There is no case to try. The case was dismissed. We should all allow Mr. Smollett to move on with his life as a free citizen.”

The actor's legal team said the statement was in response to "the Chicago Police Department releasing one-sided evidence ...and continuing their smear campaign against Jussie Smollett."

On Wednesday, a redacted Chicago Police Department report from the Smollett criminal investigation was released under the Freedom of Information Act Request.

CBS Chicago reports that new information in the reports show police obtained a warrant for Smollett’s iCloud account, and they shared access to the data contained on the iCloud with the FBI.

The documents also call into question the claim that the check for $3,500 Smollett wrote to his trainers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, was actually for training expenses as the actor claimed. The brothers told police their average hourly pay rate for personal training ranges between $20 and $50, according to the police reports.

Ola and Abel told police Smollett paid them $3,500 to help stage a racist, anti-gay attack on him.

Throughout all this, Smollett has maintained his innocence. During a press conference on Tuesday, Smollett insisted that he has been "truthful and consistent on every single level since day one."

