Anthony Anderson has high hopes and well wishes for fellow TV star Jussie Smollett.

Before Smollett was fully embroiled in a headline-grabbing legal scandal, the Empire star was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, and fans are wondering if he might be gearing up to make his first show business appearance since the charges against him were dropped by prosecutors in Chicago earlier this week.

ET's Nischelle Turner recently spoke with Anderson, who is lending his comedic talents as the host of this year's Image Awards, and the Black-ish star said he expects Smollett to attend the gala event.

"In light of the charges being dropped, I think it [would be] a good thing for him, I think it's a good thing for their show, and why not come be celebrated with his peers and his community?" Anderson said. However, ET has learned that it is still undecided if Smollett will turn up for the show.

While Anderson said he's keeping his own opinions about Smollett's high-profile situation to himself, he admitted that he "can understand why people are trying to poke holes" in Smollett's story, and in the Chicago D.A.'s case against the actor as well.

Ultimately, though, Anderson said he's "happy the outcome is what it is."

"I look forward to Jussie being here and celebrating with everyone here and being celebrated himself," he added.

Anderson echoed his sentiments while speaking with ET Live's Jason Carter, adding that he hopes Smollett takes the opportunity to open up and address the truth of the situation he's been struggling with.

"I think he's been speaking his truth since he started in this business," Anderson said. "We're not even going to talk about what's happened as of recent, but I believe he's always spoken his truth and what better place to speak it than in front of friends and family, you know?"

Smollett made an emergency court appearance on Tuesday in Chicago, where he found out he will no longer face charges for allegedly filing a false police report in which he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime back in January.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office told ET in a statement, "After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."

The decision to drop charges came less than two weeks after Smollett pleaded not guilty to the 16 felony counts he was indicted on earlier this month.

Smollett and his lawyers held a press conference following the decision, and the 36-year-old actor somberly addressed reporters.

"First of all I want to thank my family, my friends, the incredible people of Chicago and all over the country and the world who have prayed for me, who have supported me and who have showed me so much love," he told reporters. "No one will ever know how much that has meant to me and I will be forever grateful. I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vain. I have been truthful and consistent on every level since day one. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of."

For more on Smollett's recent legal drama and the subsequent reactions from his friends and the public, check out the video below.

Fans will get a chance to see if the Empire actor does make an appearance at the awards show when the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards air live on March 30 at 9 p.m. on TV One.

