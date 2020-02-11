Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago Over Alleged Staged 2019 Attack

ET has confirmed that special prosecutor Dan Webb indicted Jussie Smollett on Tuesday in connection with the alleged attack in Chicago in 2019.

ET has reached out to reps and attorneys for Smollett for comment.

The former Empire actor's indictment comes from the alleged racist and homophonic attack that happened in January of last year. Smollett is due in court on Feb. 24.

On Jan. 29, 2019, news broke that Smollett had been the victim of an alleged racist and homophobic attack on the streets of Chicago outside his apartment. ET confirmed soon after the incident that Smollett had told police that he was approached by two men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, and at one point wrapped a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance -- believed to be bleach -- on him.

Friends, family and Hollywood colleagues came to his support as details continued to emerge. In the weeks to follow, after Smollett went on Good Morning America to recount the harrowing experience, it was revealed that the actor was a suspect in his own case. It was believed that he orchestrated the attack against himself and he was eventually charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

Chicago police said that Smollett paid two brothers -- Abel and Ola Osundairo -- to stage the attack, because he was upset with his salary on the Fox show Empire. Smollett was indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct in March. However, weeks later, all charges filed against Smollett were dropped without a plea, after Smollett agreed to surrender his $10,000 bail and perform 16 hours of community service. Meanwhile, the FBI said it was still investigating the “circumstances around the case."

In November, the actor accused the Chicago police of malicious prosecution, claiming he was the victim of "mass public ridicule and harm" after he was charged with orchestrating a fake hate crime against himself.

Smollett’s claims came in a countersuit against the city, which is suing the actor to recover more than $130,000 that police say they spent on their investigation of Smollett’s claim.

