Chicago police have released hundreds of files from the investigation into Jussie Smollett's claim that he was assaulted by two men. The footage includes video that shows the actor with his face blurred and wearing a white rope he told detectives his attackers looped around his neck.



"I just wanted y'all to see," Smollett is heard saying as he touches the rope in the police body camera footage taken as officers respond to his home after the Jan. 29 report. He then begins to unwind the rope and says, "There's bleach on me."



He's later heard saying he doesn't want to be filmed and the body camera is shut off.



The Empire actor told investigators his alleged attackers doused the bleach on him and yelled racist and homophobic slurs.



Many files contain surveillance camera footage that police collected as they launched what was initially a hate crime investigation, as well as footage from what appears to be the route police have said the two brothers took to and from the scene.



One short clip shows the brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, running after allegedly staging the attack against Smollett on a Chicago street.

Body cam footage from the Jussie Smollett investigation shows the former "Empire" actor with a noose around his neck when cops arrive at his Chicago apartment. Smollett claimed racist attackers put it on him — but police and prosecutors say he staged the whole thing pic.twitter.com/OW0si3ROyi — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 24, 2019

Video from inside taxi of Osundairo brother’s on their way to meet Jussie Smollett night of reported attack..according to CPD@cbschicagopic.twitter.com/kYbUcoiwi5 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019

Body camera video of CPD officers entering Jussie Smollett’s apartment the night attack was reported.



He still has rope around his neck. @cbschicagopic.twitter.com/Fnp0jmo8Ra — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019

The release is the latest chapter in a story that began with Smollett's allegations that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. He was eventually arrested on charges that he lied to police, and prosecutors later dismissed the charges.

In the most recent development, a judge allowed the appointment of a special prosecutor to weigh the decision to drop the charges, opening the possibility that Smollett could be charged anew.



This story was first published to CBSNews.com on June 24, 2019 at 7:41 p.m.

See more the case below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lee Daniels Says He's 'Beyond Embarrassed' for Supporting Jussie Smollett After Alleged Attack

Jussie Smollett Posts on Instagram for the First Time Since Alleged Attack

Jussie Smollett 911 Call From Alleged Attack Released By Chicago Police

Related Gallery



