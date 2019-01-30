Taraji P. Henson has broken her silence on the homophobic and racist attack her Empire co-star, Jussie Smollett, suffered on Tuesday morning in Chicago.

Henson, who plays Smollett's mom, Cookie, on the hit drama series, Instagrammed a black-and-white video of Smollett singing his song "F.U.W." on Wednesday, along with an emotional message.

"I wish what happened to my baby was just one big bad joke but it wasn’t and we all feel his pain right now," she wrote. "@jussiesmollett is pure love to the bone AND THAT IS WHY SO MANY ARE FEELING HIS PAIN BECAUSE IT IS OUR PAIN!!! I tell you one thing HATE WILL NOT WIN!!!! My baby is resilient and love still lives in him. The devil and his minions are very busy right now but one thing is for sure and two things are for certain #GODIS and that is all I know."

"This song needs to be downloaded until it goes triple platinum because the message is NEEDED," she continued of Smollett's political track. "#weareresilientpeople AND #weaintgoingnowhereuntillwearefinished. The love so many have him just goes to show HE IS LOVE!!!! I LOVE YOU MY BABY MY BABY!!! #LOVEWINSALWAYS."

Meanwhile, Smollett's Empire dad, Terrence Howard, also spoke out in support of the 35-year-old actor on Wednesday's Good Morning America. Since the attack, a number of Smollett's co-stars and other celebs have shown him love on social media.

"I heard he’s getting better," Howard said of Smollett. "He’s angry, but I know Jussie. Jussie’s anger will dissipate, and he will forgive these people for what they did. But he won’t, and we cannot, forget their actions. They have to be forgiven because it was done out of ignorance.”

A source told ET on Tuesday that Smollett was walking when two men started yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him, before repeatedly hitting him. According to the source, the men then poured a substance on him believed to be bleach and one of the attackers put a rope around his neck.

On Wednesday, a source told ET that he's now "thankful to be alive."

“Jussie is surrounded by family and friends and is thankful to be alive,” the source said. “Jussie is a fighter and will come out of this stronger.”

