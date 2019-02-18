Jussie Smollett has no plans to meet with Chicago police on Monday, the actor’s attorneys tell ET.

“There are no plans for Jussie Smollett to meet with Chicago police today,” the 36-year-old Empire star's lawyers, Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson, told ET in a statement on Monday. “Any news reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate.”

“Smollett's attorneys will keep an active dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf,” the statement continued. "We have no further comment today."

The update comes amid the investigation into Smollett's alleged January attack.

CBS News reported on Saturday that they have sources close to the investigation who claim that two men arrested in the case last week allege Smollett knows them and further claim the actor "paid them to participate in the alleged attack" -- which Smollett has vehemently denied through his lawyers.

On Friday, Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for Chicago Police, confirmed on Twitter that the men had been released without charges, noting that "detectives have additional investigative work to complete."

Then, on Saturday evening, Guglielmi told ET, "We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation. We've reached out to the Empire cast member's attorney to request a follow-up interview."

In a statement released by his attorneys on Saturday night, Smollett reacted to the announcement by the Chicago Police by denying he “played a role in his own attack.”



“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with," read the statement from Pugh and Henderson. "He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying."



See the latest on Smollett’s case below.



