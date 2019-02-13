Jussie Smollett is giving his first on-camera interview since news broke that he was involved in a racist and homophobic attack late last month.

On Thursday, the Empire star will appear on Good Morning America for a candid conversation with Robin Roberts, where he will address what happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 29 in Chicago, when he was the victim of a hate crime.

In a teaser video that was released by GMA on Wednesday, the 36-year-old actor gets emotional as Roberts asks, "At any point during the attack, did you fear for your life?"

In an additional clip of the upcoming interview, Smollett tells Roberts that he's "pissed off."

"It's the attackers, but it's also the attacks," he says of what makes him angry. "It's like, you know, at first it was a thing of, like, 'Listen, if I tell the truth then that's it 'cause it's the truth.'"

"Then it became a thing of like, 'Oh. How can you doubt that? Like, how do you not believe that? It's the truth,'" he continues. "And then it became a thing of, 'Oh. It's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth. You don't even want to see the truth.'"

A source previously told ET that Smollett was walking around Chicago when two men started yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him before repeatedly hitting him. The men then poured a substance on him -- believed to be bleach, according to the source -- and one of the attackers put a rope around his neck.

Smollett released a statement on Feb. 1 addressing the attack. "Let me start by saying I am OK. My body is strong but my soul is stronger," his statement began. "More importantly, I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words. I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served."

"As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident," the statement continued. "We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me. With Love, respect & honor…Jussie."

The following day, Smollett appeared on stage at his West Hollywood show at The Troubadour, telling fans that he was going to "stand strong."

Smollett's GMA interview with Roberts will air Thursday at 7 a.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, hear more on the ongoing investigation in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jussie Smollett's Phone Records Rejected by Police as New Surveillance Videos Emerge

'Empire' Producers on If Jussie Smollett Attack Will Become a Storyline on the Show

Jussie Smollett Attack: Fox Boss Addresses 'Tragic' Incident as He Returns to Work

Related Gallery