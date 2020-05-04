Justin and Hailey Bieber are inviting fans to take a look inside their quarantine life.

The couple's new Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, premiered on Monday, featuring an intimate conversation between Justin and Hailey about the highs and lows of their relationship, including their breakup and marriage.

The 12-episode series will be filmed on GoPros positioned around the pair's Toronto home. It will feature self-shot segments, where fans will get a glimpse into the day-to-day lives and relationship of the superstar couple. Famous friends and family are also set to make appearances.

Monday's episode sees Justin, 26, and Hailey, 23, taking a boat ride on the lake that the pop star fished on when he was a kid. While alone on the water, the two get real about both the most rewarding and most difficult parts of their marriage, while Hailey also reveals how she regained trust with her now-husband.

The couple initially dated in 2015 and 2016, and rekindled their romance in 2018. They secretly married in September 2018, and a year later, had a more formal wedding party with friends and family.

Watch the first episode of The Biebers on Watch below.

New episodes of The Biebers on Watch will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Facebook Watch, this will include a Facebook LIVE episode. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Justin Bieber’s Facebook page: facebook.com/JustinBieber.

See more on Justin and Hailey in the video below.

