Justin and Hailey Bieber Look Extremely Elegant During Date Night
Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Speculation That Justin Was Yelling at …
Britney Spears' New Lawyer Promises 'Aggressive' Moves, Kim and …
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
Eva Marcille Calls Porsha Williams’ Engagement to a Married Man …
Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Are Expecting Baby Number Two Af…
Lil Nas X Shares Steamy Kiss With Backup Dancer During 2021 BET …
'The Bachelorette': Thomas Confronts Katie Following Accusations…
‘Sex/Life’: How Mike Vogel Prepped for Steamy Scenes in New Netf…
Inside the Black Musical Capital
‘Monsters at Work’s John Goodman Reveals If We Can Expect the Re…
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob Kardashian
‘Jolt’ Trailer: Kate Beckinsale Stars in Revenge-Fueled Action F…
Paris Hilton Is ‘Not Offended’ by Britney Spears Mentioning Her …
Megan Fox Shares How Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Her…
On Set of Maddie and Tae’s Music Video for ‘Woman You Got’ (Excl…
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Howie Sings 'If I Can't Love Her' to Kourt…
'Willy Wonka' Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming…
BackSync on If We Can Expect a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC Crossover …
Janice Dickinson Speaks Out After Bill Cosby’s Release From Pris…
Bill Cosby's Accusers Speak Out Following His Release, Dr. Drew …
The Biebers are out on the town! Justin and Hailey Bieber went all out on Monday night at the Freedom Art Experience, an art auction and gallery opening that was hosted by the 27-year-old singer.
Justin looked dapper in a black tuxedo, but it was his 24-year-old model wife who really turned heads in a stunning black velvet gown with lace-covered leg slits that reached up to her hips. Hailey carried a small clutch purse and wore her hair up in an elegant top knot.
Hailey shared a couple photos posing with her husband backstage, writing, "LOML [love of my life]."
Other stars attended the event to support Justin, including Usher and singer Kehlani.
Hailey and Justin have been spending a lot of time together recently. Earlier this month, they visited Las Vegas where Justin performed. After a video leaked online of the singer speaking animatedly in what some fans interpreted as yelling at his wife, Hailey set the record straight.
"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love," Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story. "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls**t peeps."
RELATED CONTENT:
Hailey Bieber Quickly Clarifies Justin's 'Mom and Dad' Pic
Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Speculation About Justin's Behavior
Justin and Hailey Bieber Meet With French President in Paris: Pics!