The Biebers are out on the town! Justin and Hailey Bieber went all out on Monday night at the Freedom Art Experience, an art auction and gallery opening that was hosted by the 27-year-old singer.

Justin looked dapper in a black tuxedo, but it was his 24-year-old model wife who really turned heads in a stunning black velvet gown with lace-covered leg slits that reached up to her hips. Hailey carried a small clutch purse and wore her hair up in an elegant top knot.

Hailey shared a couple photos posing with her husband backstage, writing, "LOML [love of my life]."

Backgrid

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Stories

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Stories

Other stars attended the event to support Justin, including Usher and singer Kehlani.

Hailey and Justin have been spending a lot of time together recently. Earlier this month, they visited Las Vegas where Justin performed. After a video leaked online of the singer speaking animatedly in what some fans interpreted as yelling at his wife, Hailey set the record straight.

"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love," Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story. "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls**t peeps."

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Says His First Year of Marriage to Hailey Was 'Really Tough' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Hailey Bieber Quickly Clarifies Justin's 'Mom and Dad' Pic

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Speculation About Justin's Behavior

Justin and Hailey Bieber Meet With French President in Paris: Pics!

Related Gallery