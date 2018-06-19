Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Manager Scooter Braun Expecting 3rd Child

It’s baby number three for Scooter Braun!

The music industry mogul, who manages the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, took to Instagram Monday — his 37th birthday — to share the happy news.

"But the best part of this birthday is I got my wish... OUR wish... #anotherone ❤️😁 @yael," he wrote alongside a snap of his family in their swim gear.

In the first image in the Instagram stream, Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen, is showing off her ever-growing belly in a floral bikini while holding their 3-year-old son, Jagger. Meanwhile, Braun -- who is sporting blue swim trunks, a gray T-shirt and white baseball cap in the pic -- is all smiles as he holds their 1-year-old son, Levi.

Braun also posted a solo photo of Cohen making a heart with her hands and looking down at her baby bump in awe. Rounding out the photo shoot, the couple, who have been married since 2014, posed for a fun selfie.

Cohen also announced the news in an Instagram post. “Happy Birthday my love, let’s have another baby to celebrate,” she wrote alongside three pics of her growing family.

Prior to the exciting announcement, Braun already had a pretty incredible birthday. In an earlier pic, he declared "screw the diet today" before sharing more about his delicious looking birthday cake.

"Came in to the kitchen this morning around 11 am after running out real quick to see the boys just staring at a cake. Just STARING! lol," Braun captioned a photo of him blowing out his candles with his family. "Then Jagger sees me and says ‘happy birthday Dad. Let’s eat this cake.’ They had been staring at it for an hour. 😂😂😂. We ate it."

