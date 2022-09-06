Justin Bieber is postponing the remainder of his Justice world tour amid his ongoing health issues. In a statement released on Bieber's Instagram account Tuesday, the "Peaches" singer said he will be "taking a break" from touring for the time being.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," Bieber, who was diagnosed with the disorder back in June, wrote in a statement. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

After canceling the remainder of his U.S. shows, Bieber took some time off, and after consulting doctors, his family and his team, he picked things back up for the European leg of the tour, performing six different shows. He went on to continue the tour, performing his most recent show in Brazil. And while Bieber was "hyped" to be back, ultimately, the 28-year-old pop star found being back on the road exhausting and decided to press pause on the Justice world tour.

"It took a real toll on me," he wrote. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber continued, "I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

The tour was originally postponed due to COVID-19 setbacks, but after kicking things off on his tour in March, he suffered several setbacks, including his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."

Upon his return to the stage in July, the "Ghost" singer shared an emotional message with his audience, in which he thanked them for "having me back," and later wrote on Instagram that he'd missed being onstage.

New dates for the tour, which was supposed to take Bieber to South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand through March 2023, have not yet been announced.

