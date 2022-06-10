Justin Bieber Has Facial Paralysis, Reveals Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis in Video Message
Justin Bieber Breaks Down in Tears on Stage as He Says He Has ‘H…
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Happy Birthday, Rebel Wilson! Her Biggest Moments: From ‘Bridesm…
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Calls Fame After Defamation…
Kanye West Raps About His Kids Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle With …
OG 'Top Gun' Star Anthony Edwards Reacts to How 'Maverick' Handl…
Rebel Wilson Confirms Romance With Ramona Agruma
Kim Kardashian Hints That She's Having the Best Sex of Her Life …
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon's Bi…
Kim Zolciak Biermann Reacts to NeNe Leakes' Lawsuit Against Brav…
Kelly Ripa Says She's 'So Fond' of Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend
Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims Jamie Spears Is 'Running and Hidin…
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Surprising Thing Pete Davidson Did Th…
Melissa Gorga Says Teresa Giudice Had to Redo Wedding Invites Af…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty in Tax Fraud Trial
The Bella Twins Share Details on Mother’s Day Plans and Nikki’s …
Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Had to Walk Off 'Friends' Reunion S…
Justin Bieber is giving fans an update on his health after announcing earlier this week that he would have to postpone two concert dates in Toronto, Canada.
On Friday, the 28-year-old singer posted a video to Instagram, revealing that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."
"As you can probably see from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome," Justin told fans. "...As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously this is my body telling me to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain't it. I gotta get my rest on."
He concluded his post, "I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me. And I'm going to get better. I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal. ...And it's going to be OK."
Justin was supposed to perform at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday and Wednesday but announced on Instagram that he would not be able to do so.
"Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote. "My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctor's orders). To all my people love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better!"
"Due to non-COVID related illness, the Justice Tour has postponed this week's Toronto and D.C. shows," read a statement from Scotiabank Arena operator Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment on Tuesday. "Hold onto your tickets as they will be honored when the rescheduled dates are announced shortly."
This marks the third time Justin's Toronto concerts have been delayed. The first two times were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justin's health scare comes just a few months after his wife, Hailey Bieber, had a fright of her own. In April, the 25-year-old model revealed that she suffered a blood clot to her brain.
Hailey's doctors categorized the clot as a Transient Ischemic Attack or TIA, which is described by the Mayo Clinic as "a temporary period of symptoms similar to those of a stroke. A TIA usually lasts only a few minutes and doesn't cause permanent damage. Often called a mini stroke, a TIA may be a warning."
RELATED CONTENT:
Justin Bieber Breaks Down in Tears and Says He Has 'Hope for Humanity'
Justin Bieber Had an Emotional Breakdown at the Start of His Marriage
Justin Bieber Talks Hailey Bieber's 'Scary' Blood Clot: 'She's Strong'
Related Gallery