Justin Bieber is sending lots of love to his wife, Hailey Bieber, in honor of her 26th birthday. Justin took to Instagram Monday to share some photos of the pair, along with a sweet message for the birthday girl.

"HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM," the "Peaches" singer wrote.

The pics saw the Biebers comfy and cozy, as they posed at a garden they visited during their trip to Japan, where they have been on vacation. Dressed in sweats, sneakers and beanies, the couple stayed nice and warm on the cool, fall day.

Justin also shared a look at Hailey's birthday party, which was attended by friends Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner and more.

Both Justine and Kendall wished Hailey a happy birthday and shared pics from their trip to Tokyo, with Justine dedicating several Instagram Story posts to her "best friend."

"Happy birthday to my best friend," she wrote in one post, which showed off Hailey's birthday party decor, and another of the pair at the Tokyo Tower, with Hailey air kissing Justine on the cheek.

"Can't wait to create more core memories with you for years and years to come," Justine said. "Love you so much birthday girl."

She also shared more from their trip on her feed.

Kendall, meanwhile, called Hailey her "buddy," posting a pic of the pair hugging to her Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday buddy," Kendall wrote.

Hailey continued to receive lots of birthday love Tuesday, with Zack Bia, Kim Kardashian, Finneas, Addison Rae and more marking her 26th year with special posts and tributes to the model.

