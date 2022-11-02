News

Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome a New Member of the Family: Meet Their Puppy

By Samantha Schnurr‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
56:15

Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…

03:50

Christina Applegate Diagnosed With MS

02:32

Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead at 28 Following Fatal Shooting

03:19

Kim Kardashian Fully Transforms Into ‘X-Men’s Mystique

01:00

Prince Harry Shares Rare Update on Kids Archie and Lilibet

03:25

Matthew Perry Says He Felt 'Nothing' When 'Friends' Ended

03:02

Tom Brady Addresses 'Amicable' Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Focused …

03:49

Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Stopped Posting So Much on Social …

02:11

Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales Become MGK and Megan Fox for…

03:01

Heidi Klum Makes Epic Costume Reveal at Her Annual Halloween Bas…

01:45

Adele 'Absolutely' Wants Marriage and Kids With Rich Paul

02:15

'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine Argue About Whether or Not Th…

01:41

Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley’s Engagement (Exclusive)

03:39

'Sister Wives': Robyn Reveals Her Marriage Is 'Struggling' After…

02:17

‘Firefly Lane’: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke on Emotional Go…

02:40

Matthew Perry Opens Up About Addiction, Near-Death Experience Ah…

03:01

Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayn…

02:33

Julie Powell, Author of 'Julie & Julia, Dead at 49

03:35

'Flip or Flop': How Christina Haack Told Tarek El Moussa She's D…

Justin and Hailey Bieber's family has grown thanks to the addition of one adorable new member.

The 25-year-old model revealed she and the 28-year-old singer are the proud owners of a puppy named Piggy Lou. They are also dog parents to a Yorkie named Oscar. 

"This is Oscar's new baby sister," Hailey explained in a photo shared on her Instagram Story. "Piggy Lou Bieber." Fittingly, the pup was dressed in a pig costume for Halloween. 

In another snap, the skincare brand founder posed with the pint-sized dog for a sweet selfie. 

Hailey and Justin Bieber's dog
Instagram

While the married pair are enjoying life with their fur babies, Hailey previously confirmed that they are not planning to have a child this year. 

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," she told the WSJ Magazine in February. "But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.” 

Continued Hailey, “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Poses With Hailey Bieber After Kanye West's Slams Her

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Are 'Glad to Have Cleared the Air'

Hailey Bieber Addresses Anti-Semitism Amid Kanye West Controversy

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Pose Together After Bombshell Podcast

Related Gallery

 