Justin and Hailey Bieber's family has grown thanks to the addition of one adorable new member.

The 25-year-old model revealed she and the 28-year-old singer are the proud owners of a puppy named Piggy Lou. They are also dog parents to a Yorkie named Oscar.

"This is Oscar's new baby sister," Hailey explained in a photo shared on her Instagram Story. "Piggy Lou Bieber." Fittingly, the pup was dressed in a pig costume for Halloween.

In another snap, the skincare brand founder posed with the pint-sized dog for a sweet selfie.

Instagram

While the married pair are enjoying life with their fur babies, Hailey previously confirmed that they are not planning to have a child this year.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," she told the WSJ Magazine in February. "But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

Continued Hailey, “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Poses With Hailey Bieber After Kanye West's Slams Her

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Are 'Glad to Have Cleared the Air'

Hailey Bieber Addresses Anti-Semitism Amid Kanye West Controversy

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Pose Together After Bombshell Podcast

Why Hailey Bieber Doesn't Feel Competitive Against the Kardashians or Jenners This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery