Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper have blessed fans with a new song. The pair's single, "Holy," dropped on Thursday night, accompanied by a short film directed by Colin Tilley, who also helmed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" video.

Bieber stars as an oil driller in the video, while Ryan Destiny plays his love interest. Though it's all good between the on-screen couple for the first few minutes, midway through the video Bieber loses his job and he and Destiny get evicted from their home. Walking in the middle of the night with their bags packed but nowhere to go, the pair are seen by a good samaritan soldier, played by Wilmer Valderrama. He takes the couple in, a warm meal and introduces them to his family, giving them all a happy ending.

The song's lyrics evoke similarly heartwarming vibes.

"That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me / Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God / Runnin' to the alter like a track star / Can't wait another second / 'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me / Hold me feels so holy," Bieber sings in the chorus.

Watch the video below.

Bieber started teasing his new single on Sept. 11. Then on Monday, the pop star shared a teaser pic from the video set. The photo showed him sitting by Tilley on set. Scooter Braun promised a "new era" in the comments.

The sneak peak of the video Bieber posted on Thursday showed more of the story. "Yessssss ahhhh," Destiny commented, while Valderrama wrote, "@justinbieber @ryandestiny , you were both absolutely & effortlessly outstanding. And we had a great ride."

See more on Bieber in the video below.

