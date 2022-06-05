Justin & Hailey Bieber Turned Away From Dining at New York City Hotspot, Source Says
How Hailey Bieber's Health Scare 'Elevated' Her Marriage With Ju…
Nick Jonas on How Fatherhood Changed His Approach to Health as H…
How Elsa Pataky's Husband Chris Hemsworth Helped With Her Intens…
Tristan Thompson Seems to Respond to Khloé Kardashian's New Comm…
Jack Harlow Reads Through Billboard Awards Guest List to Find Hi…
How Scott Disick is Spending the Weekend Amid Kourtney Kardashia…
Rebel Wilson Plays Justin Hartley’s Hype Woman at 'Senior Year’ …
Ava Max on the Breakup That Inspired New Single (Exclusive)
'The Blacklist' Finale Sneak Peek: Ressler Is Dead-Set on Captur…
'RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury on Her TV Return and Co-Stars Labe…
Jessica Biel on Words From Justin Timberlake That Keeps Their Ma…
'Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Responds to Internet Making Jokes …
'Elvis' Trailer No. 2
Jessica Biel Explains How Justin Timberlake’s Surprise ’Candy’ C…
‘The Kardashians’: Kim Apologizes to Family for Kanye West's Beh…
Teresa Giudice on Ramona Singer Exposing All Her Wedding Details…
Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey Reflect on Motherhood at 'Candy…
Why Justin Timberlake 'Said Yes' to First Animated Film 'Shrek t…
Dove Cameron Breaks Down in Tears Over Depression Battle
Sometimes, it doesn't matter how famous you are when it comes to taking a bite out of the Big Apple. This proved true for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber over the weekend, when they were turned away from a famous New York dining hotspot.
A source tells ET that Hailey and Justin were treated like anyone else would be when they tried to get into the hot NYC restaurant Carbone without a reservation.
"Hailey and Justin love being in New York," says the source. "They love hitting up restaurants and shopping."
However, their somewhat humbling experience came when they tried to get into the exclusive Italian restaurant after Justin's Saturday night concert at Barclay's -- but were politely turned away.
"They tried to get into Carbone," says the source, "but they got denied."
They didn't let that put a damper on their dinner plans though, according to the source the couple went to nearby Socialista instead, and had a great time.
Justin is currently on his Justice World Tour, and was in Brooklyn for the night. On Sunday, Justin was in Detroit, Michigan, and his tour resumes Tuesday in Toronto, Canada.
For more on the superstar couple, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Justin Bieber Breaks Down in Tears and Says He Has 'Hope for Humanity'
Justin Bieber Honors Shooting Victims During Buffalo Concert
Selena Gomez Apologizes After Being Accused of Mocking Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber Had an Emotional Breakdown at the Start of His Marriage
Hailey Bieber Strikes a Fierce Pose on Met Gala Red Carpet